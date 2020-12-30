H.S. VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Patton gets back in win column at Bunker Hill

CLAREMONT — A week after just its second loss of the season, the Patton volleyball team got back into the win column in its customary fashion — in a sweep — with a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference road victory at Bunker Hill late Wednesday, 25-13, 25-7, 25-16.

The Lady Panthers (9-2 NWFAC) opened up double-digit leads rapidly in the first two sets, including 17-6 in the first on an Izora Gragg ace and 12-2 in the second during a successful serve streak by Meredith Kearson.

“It’s just us working together as a team and being confident in what we can do,” Kearson said of the fast starts.

PHS dished out 14 total serves the Bears couldn’t return, which set the tone for the evening.

“Our serving was aggressive, and that’s what we’ve been working on,” said PHS coach Cindy Powell.

Added Christina Skelly, who tallied four points from the service line in the second set: “You go up there and you get a little nervous. ... But once you get a couple in, the rest of them seem to pile in.

PHS returns home Monday to face Hibriten, a match that starts a busy stretch of three in four days to close the regular season for the Panthers.

Draughn 3, W. Caldwell 0