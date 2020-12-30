H.S. VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Patton gets back in win column at Bunker Hill

CLAREMONT — A week after just its second loss of the season, the Patton volleyball team got back into the win column in its customary fashion — in a sweep — with a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference road victory at Bunker Hill late Wednesday, 25-13, 25-7, 25-16.
The Lady Panthers (9-2 NWFAC) opened up double-digit leads rapidly in the first two sets, including 17-6 in the first on an Izora Gragg ace and 12-2 in the second during a successful serve streak by Meredith Kearson.
“It’s just us working together as a team and being confident in what we can do,” Kearson said of the fast starts.
PHS dished out 14 total serves the Bears couldn’t return, which set the tone for the evening.
“Our serving was aggressive, and that’s what we’ve been working on,” said PHS coach Cindy Powell.
Added Christina Skelly, who tallied four points from the service line in the second set: “You go up there and you get a little nervous. ... But once you get a couple in, the rest of them seem to pile in.
PHS returns home Monday to face Hibriten, a match that starts a busy stretch of three in four days to close the regular season for the Panthers.
Draughn 3, W. Caldwell 0
The Lady Wildcats (8-5 NWFAC) notched a season-high third consecutive victory on Wednesday in Gamewell, 25-11, 25-18, 25-18, guarantee themselves a winning record this season.
Chloe Gary and Bailey Bryant each posted four kills in the first set, which Draughn won easily.
After being down 5-2 to start the second set, the Lady Wildcats kept their poise and allowed West Caldwell their own mistakes. Despite a valiant 10-0 run at the end of the set by West, the Wildcats hung on for a 2-0 edge.
Draughn once again found itself in a three-point hole in the third set, trailing 9-6. Consecutive aces by Madison Powell tied the score before a Powell kill gave Draughn a lead it would not yield the rest of the way. Fittingly, Powell spiked one to the West back line for match point.
Gary (10 assists, eight kills) and Bryant (eight kills) led the way statistically in the sweep, also making it nine consecutive sets won for Draughn. Powell added six kills, and Georgia Goulding paced the guests with three blocks.
Draughn plays at Patton on Tuesday to end the season.
Foard 3, EB 0
The Lady Cavaliers (4-7 NWFAC) lost to the unbeaten Tigers in Newton on Wednesday, 11-25, 6-25, 6-25.
East Burke was led in defeat by by Jordan Newton (five kills, three digs), Reese Abernethy (three kills, three digs), Erin Newton (six assists, two kills, two blocks, three digs), Danielle Foxx (three blocks, three digs), Kayleigh Icard (seven digs) and Catherine Hammack (five digs).
EB visits West Iredell on Tuesday, then hosts Patton on Thursday to finish the season. The Lady Cavs’ home match versus Bunker Hill which was postponed Dec. 21 will not be rescheduled.
St. Stephens 3, Freedom 0
The Lady Patriots (0-11, 0-9 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) fell Wednesday at home, 14-25, 14-25, 17-25.
Freedom was led on the stat sheet by Brooke Barker (20 digs), Ava Thomas (seven digs, five kills, block, assist), Savannah Mooney (seven assists, four digs), Ella Norris (five digs, three assists), Mia Harper (four kills, three blocks, two assists), Gracie Buchanan (four assists, two digs), Kaitlyn Puett (four kills, block) and Sarah Armentrout (three kills, block).
Freedom plays at Hickory on Monday before hosting Alexander Central on Wednesday to complete the season.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.