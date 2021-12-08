 Skip to main content
H.S. WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Freedom loses twice in McDowell
H.S. wrestling roundup

H.S. WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Freedom loses twice in McDowell

MARION — The Freedom wrestling team was defeated by Owen 70-12 and by Mountain Heritage 48-36 in a multi-team event Tuesday at McDowell. Patriots’ results versus McDowell from their third match of the evening were not available.

For Freedom (1-14), Jeulenea Khang won both matches at 106 pounds, both by pinfall, and 220-pounder Fredy Vicente Perez also won twice, once by pin and one by forfeit.

Freedom also got a win apiece from Davion Lowdermilk (126; pin), Tavion Dula (132; pin), Daniel Lopez (182; pin) and Luis Morales Garcia (195; forfeit).

Draughn opens season

The Wildcats opened the season Tuesday night with a tri match in Morganton at NCSD. Draughn lost to West Caldwell 72-12; results vs. NCSD were not available.

Draughn’s winners against the Warriors were Hampton Blackwell (170; first-period pin, 1:47) and Cole Fink (132; forfeit).

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

