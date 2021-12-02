H.SS. ROUNDUP: Patton teams 3rd at host swim meet

The Patton boys and girls swim teams both placed third in Wednesday’s host four-team Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference meet against Brevard, Hendersonville and R-S Central at the Mountain View Recreation Center pool.

Brevard won both team portions.

Patton collected three total wins, all in individual events. Coley Welch won both the boys 50 freestyle (23.79) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.53) and teammate Ellie Sacchetti won the girls 100 butterfly (1:19.01).

Sacchetti (girls 50 free) and Raegan Edwards (girls 200 free) had the school’s only individual runner-up finishes, and the boys 200 medley relay also placed second.

JV BASKETBALL

Draughn loses twice at home

The Draughn JV boys (0-3) lost by single digits, 51-43, at home versus Bandys in nonconference action Wednesday. Keadon Miller (11) and Blair Cooper (10) led the Wildcats in scoring.

The JV Lady Wildcats (1-2) fell 42-19 in the day’s first game. Emma Brown scored all six of her team-leading points in the second half for Draughn, with Selina Rose (five), Abbey Humphries (four) and Ambria Blalock (four) also scoring.

Patton girls suffer setback

The JV Lady Panthers (1-3) lost to South Caldwell on Wednesday at home, 36-25, as despite leading 11-10 at halftime, Patton fell behind for good after being outscored 16-8 in the third quarter. PHS freshman Jenaya Johnson scored a team-high 10 points (seven in the first half).

