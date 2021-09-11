HB91 could be low priority in N.C. House

RALEIGH — The N.C. House is expected to take a deliberate approach to legislation that would strip the N.C. High School Athletic Association of much of its authority, the Winston-Salem Journal reported late last week.

The seventh version of Republican-sponsored House Bill 91 cleared the Senate on Wednesday by a 28-14 vote with the support of just one Senate Democrat.

Now that the bill has gone back to the House, members decided Wednesday to send HB91 to its K-12 Education committee for consideration. If it clears K-12, it would go to the Rules and Operations committee.

Given that members of the Republican leadership in the two chambers still are sorting out their state budget differences, as well as taking up the next round of redistricting legislation, it's not certain the House will act on HB91 by the end of the 2021 session.

If the bill becomes law, much of the legislation would go into effect Oct. 15, providing the NCHSAA agrees to become a vendor of the State Board of Education.

The NCHSAA said in a statement Wednesday that its board of directors and staff are “disappointed that HB91 passed the Senate today.”