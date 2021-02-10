Hemphill, Lady Patriots win in return to court

The Freedom girls basketball team on Tuesday night played a familiar foe in its return from two separate quarantines spanning 24 days off the court.

In just their second home game of the season, the host Lady Patriots remained the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s lone unbeaten squad as they gained a 53-43 victory over South Caldwell, who was also Freedom’s most recent opponent before the lengthy break.

“We are very proud of the girls and how they have handled adversity this season,” said Freedom coach Amber Reddick. “Every team has had to deal with quarantines and the constantly changing schedule, and they have continued to stay focused.”

Freedom got a game-high 30 points from senior guard Danisha Hemphill. It was Hemphill’s second career 30-point effort and first with the Lady Pats, marking the most points she’d scored since hitting for 33 in a game during her freshman year.

Freedom (4-0 NWC) led 15-5 after one quarter of play, a margin that was trimmed to 27-22 at the half and was still just 37-31 after three periods.

“We hadn't played since Jan. 15, so we knew we would be a little rusty,” Reddick added. “We just focused on defense and rebounding, and that really helped us in the second half.