Hemphill, Lady Patriots win in return to court

The Freedom girls basketball team on Tuesday night played a familiar foe in its return from two separate quarantines spanning 24 days off the court.
In just their second home game of the season, the host Lady Patriots remained the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s lone unbeaten squad as they gained a 53-43 victory over South Caldwell, who was also Freedom’s most recent opponent before the lengthy break.
“We are very proud of the girls and how they have handled adversity this season,” said Freedom coach Amber Reddick. “Every team has had to deal with quarantines and the constantly changing schedule, and they have continued to stay focused.”
Freedom got a game-high 30 points from senior guard Danisha Hemphill. It was Hemphill’s second career 30-point effort and first with the Lady Pats, marking the most points she’d scored since hitting for 33 in a game during her freshman year.
Freedom (4-0 NWC) led 15-5 after one quarter of play, a margin that was trimmed to 27-22 at the half and was still just 37-31 after three periods.
“We hadn't played since Jan. 15, so we knew we would be a little rusty,” Reddick added. “We just focused on defense and rebounding, and that really helped us in the second half.
“I was very proud of how we played coming off a layoff and not being 100 percent. There were several runs made, and I was glad that we were able to not relinquish our lead. We have spent a lot of time talking about how, now more than ever, each game could be your last and we are focusing on enjoying each other and being thankful every time we get to take the court together.”
Senior forward Adair Garrison joined Hemphill in double figures with 11 points. Stevee McGee (six points), Christena Rhone (four) and Statlee McGee (two) completed FHS’ scoring total. Olivia Miller led the Spartans with 21 points.
Freedom late Wednesday hosted Watauga and stays home to tangle with second-place Alexander Central on Friday.
