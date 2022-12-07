11 score as Freedom boys top Draughn 74-45 minus injured Connelly

Even without injured starter Amore Connelly, the reigning Burke County boys player of the year, things went pretty well for the Freedom boys basketball team against county rival Draughn.

The Patriots found a balanced attack with 11 players in the scoresheet as they topped the nonconference Wildcats by a 74-45 margin at home in Morganton late Tuesday.

Draughn, which was playing its first game of the season on one day of full-team practice after the school’s football team made a deep playoff run, led 13-11 after one quarter and 23-15 in the middle stages of the second period before Freedom (3-1) caught fire.

The hosts rattled off 19 straight points in a span of less than 3 minutes to assume a 34-23 lead and never led by fewer than six points the rest of the way.

Back-to-back Mekhi Harris assists led to 3-pointers from Dyson Dellinger and Braxton King to get things rolling. After a Harris dunk, Gavin McNaughton scored five straight, taking an Avery Pollard steal-and-assist to the basket before hitting a 3 on another Harris dish. Dellinger knocked down another long-ball on a Pollard assist to put FHS up by eight before Kobe Johnson finished off the spree with a successful three-point play.

Freedom’s lead later grew to 42-28 before halftime on back-to-back 3s from Pollard and Keegan Clark and a 2 for 2 trip to the foul line by Harris.

The Patriots started off the second half hot, as well, on four Harris dunks — two of them precipitated by steals — along with a McNaughton rebound basket and a Kaden Lytle bucket to push the advantage beyond 20.

“For us, it all starts on the defensive end and on the glass,” said FHS coach Clint Zimmerman. “So, when you start defending and your pressure gets better and you limit them to one shot, the offense will take care of itself.”

Pollard, who started in place on Connelly (ankle), knocked down a second 3 early in the fourth period as the lead eclipsed 25 points for the first time.

“I think we came out (in the second half), team-defended and played hard as a team,” Pollard said. “We got in transition and got easy buckets.

Harris (23 points), Dellinger (12), McNaughton (10), Lytle (eight) and Pollard (six) did the heavy damage as starters, but Johnson (four), Clark (three), King (three), Devyn Chapman (two), Elijah Davidson (two) and Max Taylor (one) also scored off the bench.

“It’s always good to get guys on the floor, but I think we do them a disservice if we don’t account for what they give us on the bench,” Zimmerman said. “Because even if they’re not on the floor, those guys have helped us from an energy standpoint. They have, honestly, been a big difference in late games because of the energy they’re providing.”

Brayden Vess (10 points), Eli Pritchard (seven), Eli Tillery (seven), Blake McElyea (six), Luke Rector (six) and Zaydin Pritchard (five) led the Wildcats (0-1) in Drew McGuire’s head coaching debut.

GIRLS

Freedom 71, Draughn 42

The Lady Patriots (4-0) stayed undefeated with a comfortable win over non-league county rival Draughn at home in Morganton late Tuesday.

Unlike the Thursday before when Freedom built a huge lead and then lost most of it, the advantage held near 30 points against the Lady Wildcats (1-1).

After DHS scored the game’s first basket, Freedom went on a 20-1 tear that featured 3s from Peyton Caldwell and Statlee McGee, a pair of Ava Whitaker baskets, scores from Haven Gladden and Ava Cooke and a 2 for 2 trip to the free throw line by Sydnie Demiter.

FHS also opened the second quarter on a 10-0 spurt, five of which came from Demiter, who led the game with 22 points.

“Our young team is starting to come together a little bit,” said Patriots coach Amber Reddick. “Our starting five is really jelling and building confidence, but then our players who are our reserves are starting to build some confidence, as well. That was really big for us tonight.

“We talk about that to build this team up, you’re only as strong as your weakest link. I really feel like 1 through 12, we’re all starting to improve every day. That’s what it’s going to take.”

Along with Demiter, FHS was led in scoring by Caldwell (21 points), McGee (13), Cooke (five) and Whitaker (four).

Draughn was led by 15 points from reigning girls county player of the year Aubrie Snyder, even though she missed a vast middle portion of the game with an aggravated shoulder ailment. Ella Abernathy (13 points) and Zoe Rector (nine) also contributed heavily for DHS.