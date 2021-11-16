2020-21 H.S. swimming preview capsules

From the coach: “We are looking forward to the season with a lot of returning swimmers and some newcomers who will definitely help. It will be a new-(look) conference this year and we look to be competitive. The attitudes on the team are great. They are working hard and will improve this year.” — Dan St. Louis

Outlook: The Patriots had a COVID-19 shortened season with most meets being virtual this past winter. In a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference with new opponents, St. Louis hopes a handful of returners and experienced newcomers will bring success in the pool for Freedom.

PATTON PANTHERS

Last year’s finish: Boys fourth, girls second in NWFAC

Top returning swimmers: Coley Welch, Alex Propst (boys); Ellie Sacchetti, Regan Edwards (girls)

Other key swimmers: Jack Cross, Evan Vaughn (boys); Miranda Alvarado (girls)

From the coach: “I am hoping swimming is not a dying sport. (It is) a sport that is good for your entire body. I wish that students who played other sports would realize how good swimming is for them.” — Kristan Erwin

Outlook: The Panthers return plenty of quality talent in the pool, including conference champions Coley Welch (boys 50 free and 100 breast), Alex Propst (boys 200 free relay) and Ellie Sacchetti (girls 200 medley and 200 free relays). It still will be a new-look season for Patton swimming, which lost NWFAC girls swimmer of the year Kadira McClure to graduation and head coach T.R. Robinson to retirement. The Panthers also will enter a new league in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference.

