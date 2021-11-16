2020-21 H.S. swimming preview capsules

DRAUGHN WILDCATS
Last year’s finish: Boys first, girls second in NWFAC
Top returning swimmers: Matthew Carswell, Jake Hudson, Karson Ingram, Trey Jensen, Elias Phipps (boys); Sarah Mull, Rhyannon Reasoner, Gigi Smith, Abby Wood, Jenna Brinkley (girls)
Other key swimmers: William Abernathy, Noah Hansen, Tate Jensen, Mason Kirkland, Griffin Stephens, Marshall Brinkley (boys); Allison Auton (girls)
From the coach: “I’m new to swimming, but not to coaching. I believe (with) the relationships I’m building with my athletes and how hard they are practicing, we are going to do good things this season. This is going to be a special group.” — Fallon Peters
Outlook: After a first-place finish for the Wildcat boys and a runner-up result for the Lady Wildcats in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference last season, Draughn returns a wealth of talent from those rosters this winter. But things will look quite a bit different poolside for DHS as it joins a new conference in the Western Highlands 1A/2A.
EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Last year’s finish: Boys third, girls fourth in NWFAC
Top returning swimmers: Landon Lennex, Dalton Parker, Jeremy Gray (boys); Gracie Hall (girls)
Other key swimmers: Tristen Carswell, Jacob Gersch, Zane Wise (boys); Alicia Burkeen, Alia Riley (girls)
From the coach: “We have a great season ahead of us. The swim team has strong returning swimmers with big goals that both coach (Nikki) Stamey and I look forward to seeing in the water this year. We have several new students joining the team and they really have worked hard to learn all the techniques of swimming. Our goal is to continue to see the personal best in all of our students.” — Haley Oxentine
Outlook: The Cavaliers re-enter the Catawba Valley 2A Conference as the boys won a conference title in 2010. Landon Lennex returns as an all-conference swimmer as EB looks to build on its success with incoming talent in the first season for new coaches Oxentine and Stamey.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year’s finish: N/A; NWC was virtual
Top returning swimmers: Austin Hunt, Emerson Miller, Noah Taylor (boys); Willow Conrad, Kennedy Carswell, Keyla Perez Rodriguez, Maria Sic (girls)
Other key swimmers: Michael Cates, Wilson Cates, Asher Ellis, Myles Greene, Caelan Houpe, Colby Lackey, Tim Truitt, Nate Carswell, Chris Garrington (boys); Sara Succop, Lucy Yelton, Jordyn Greene, Maria Perez Rodriguez, Emily Kania (girls)
From the coach: “We are looking forward to the season with a lot of returning swimmers and some newcomers who will definitely help. It will be a new-(look) conference this year and we look to be competitive. The attitudes on the team are great. They are working hard and will improve this year.” — Dan St. Louis
Outlook: The Patriots had a COVID-19 shortened season with most meets being virtual this past winter. In a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference with new opponents, St. Louis hopes a handful of returners and experienced newcomers will bring success in the pool for Freedom.
PATTON PANTHERS
Last year’s finish: Boys fourth, girls second in NWFAC
Top returning swimmers: Coley Welch, Alex Propst (boys); Ellie Sacchetti, Regan Edwards (girls)
Other key swimmers: Jack Cross, Evan Vaughn (boys); Miranda Alvarado (girls)
From the coach: “I am hoping swimming is not a dying sport. (It is) a sport that is good for your entire body. I wish that students who played other sports would realize how good swimming is for them.” — Kristan Erwin
Outlook: The Panthers return plenty of quality talent in the pool, including conference champions Coley Welch (boys 50 free and 100 breast), Alex Propst (boys 200 free relay) and Ellie Sacchetti (girls 200 medley and 200 free relays). It still will be a new-look season for Patton swimming, which lost NWFAC girls swimmer of the year Kadira McClure to graduation and head coach T.R. Robinson to retirement. The Panthers also will enter a new league in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference.
— Compiled by Jason Baker and Justin Epley