2020 Burke Co. H.S. volleyball preview capsules

Outlook: The Lady Wildcats are one of three Burke County squads from the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference that made the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs a season ago, and they will be one of three trying to get back to that same spot this year. As one of five squads from the NWFAC to finish above .500 both overall and in league play last fall, Draughn will be battling it out in a conference that again looks to be very competitive, led by defending undefeated league and state champions Foard and groups from Patton, West Iredell, East Burke and Bunker Hill that joined the Wildcats in the postseason a year ago.