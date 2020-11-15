2020 Burke Co. H.S. volleyball preview capsules

DRAUGHN WILDCATS
Last year’s record: 15-11, 8-6 NWFAC; lost first round 2A state playoffs
Returning starters (projected): Alexis Crump, Chloe Gary, Georgia Goulding, Haygen Sigmon
Other key players (projected): Bailey Bryant, Sara Walker
From the coach: Unavailable
Outlook: The Lady Wildcats are one of three Burke County squads from the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference that made the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs a season ago, and they will be one of three trying to get back to that same spot this year. As one of five squads from the NWFAC to finish above .500 both overall and in league play last fall, Draughn will be battling it out in a conference that again looks to be very competitive, led by defending undefeated league and state champions Foard and groups from Patton, West Iredell, East Burke and Bunker Hill that joined the Wildcats in the postseason a year ago.
EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Last year’s record: 16-8, 8-6 NWFAC; lost first round 2A state playoffs
Returning starters: Jillian Duckworth, Danielle Foxx, Faith McDowell, Kayleigh Icard, Erin Newton, Sara Suddreth
Other key players: Reese Abernethy, Catherine Hammack, Aubree Grigg, Katlee McDonald, Jordan Newton, Gabby Wingate
From the coach: “Our hope is to actually get to play a whole season. I just hope that we have fun. I hope our seniors get a chance to have some fun since they’ve kind of missed out on a lot of that. There’s just so much uncertainty and so much unknown.” — Tracy Greene
Outlook: Losing seven seniors to graduation will pose an additional challenge to the Lady Cavaliers as they seek to reprise their playoff appearance. A tough NWFAC league slate adds to that, but EB has been a consistent contender under Greene. West Caldwell next Friday at home will get things started for the Cavs.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year’s record: 3-16, 2-10 NWC
Returning starters: Sarah Armentrout, Mia Harper, Danisha Hemphill, Ava Thomas
Other key players: Lilly Austin, Brooke Barker, Gracie Buchanan, Mallory Evitt, Savannah Mooney, Kaitlyn Puett, Amy Walton
From the coach: “This group has played together for a really long time. They all mesh really well. I’m looking for us to lean on the experience we have in the game and just lean on each other and their familiarity with each other moving forward.” — Connor Townsend
Outlook: The Lady Patriots will rely on a mixture of experience and youth as they seek to climb up the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference rankings this fall. They’ll be chasing squads like reigning undefeated champion Watauga, as well as Hickory and St. Stephens. League play starts right away for FHS with a road trip to face South Caldwell on Monday, the first playing date of the season.
PATTON PANTHERS
Last year’s record: 23-7, 10-4 NWFAC; lost fourth round 2A state playoffs
Returning starters: Ella Gragg, Izora Gragg, Cameron Greene, Kenady Roper, Christina Skelly
Other key players: Kinley Attaway, Meredith Kearson, Lainey Poteet, Katie Stoudenmire, Danielle Wojcik
From the coach: “The girls have really put forth a lot of hard work and a lot of effort. We’ve been doing workouts for as long as we’ve been able to. I think they’re anxious to get started. Right now, it’s just making sure that everybody stays healthy.” — Cindy Powell
Outlook: The Lady Panthers have a lot to look forward to this fall with a loaded roster returning from a fourth-round playoff trip. The test will come right away when they face defending NWFAC conference and 2A state champions Foard in Tuesday’s season-opener at home. A strong performance there likely would precipitate another great season for Patton.
