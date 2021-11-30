2021-22 Burke Co. H.S. indoor track team capsules

From the coach: “We have a small group working out this winter, and this season is about improving and getting stronger on techniques in events and just having fun competing. (Assistant coach) Robert Murray has been a huge help for us keeping our distance runner kids on track.” — Robert McGimpsey

Outlook: Katie Deacon already is having a stellar athletic year for the Lady Patriots, coming off a top 10 performance at the NCHSAA 3A cross country state championships and being named girls runner of the year by the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Deacon already has earned state qualifier times in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs while Brittain has won the 3,200 run for the Patriot boys at the Dash for Doobie event. The NWC will have a new look this winter and spring with the additions of Ashe County and Hibriten.