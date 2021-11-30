2021-22 Burke Co. H.S. indoor track team capsules

EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Key returners: Meah Walsh, Piper Strong, Cadence Willis, Hannah Parker, Chloe Cook, Claire Cook, Ambria White, Taylor Bostain (girls); K.J. Byrd, Qwinton Hemphill, Travis Craig, Jonathan Garcia, Davin Price, Caleb Duncan, Hunter Mauldin (boys)
Other key athletes: Grace Chapman, Piper Erskine (girls); Blane Fulbright, Corbin McNeil, Marc Denton, Calvin Curtis, Michael Hathcock, Chad Hart, Ryan Buff (boys)
From the coach: “The mission of Cavalier track and field is to work hard on the track and in the classroom (and) to be great ambassadors of our family, friends, school and community.” — A.J. Schwankert
Outlook: The Cavaliers have plenty of talent to build up for the outdoor season, led by junior Meah Walsh, who finished in the top ten at the NCHSAA 2A cross country state championships, and sophomore K.J. Byrd, last season’s outdoor 2A pole vault state champion and school record-holder. Senior Blane Fulbright, who recently capped off a 2,000-yard rushing career for the football team, joins indoor track this season for the sprint events.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Key returners: Katie Deacon (girls); Dalton Brittain (boys)
Other key athletes: Riley Cullen, Anna Curtis, Sofia Delgato (girls); Asher Ellis, Andrew Vasile, Parker Brown (boys)
From the coach: “We have a small group working out this winter, and this season is about improving and getting stronger on techniques in events and just having fun competing. (Assistant coach) Robert Murray has been a huge help for us keeping our distance runner kids on track.” — Robert McGimpsey
Outlook: Katie Deacon already is having a stellar athletic year for the Lady Patriots, coming off a top 10 performance at the NCHSAA 3A cross country state championships and being named girls runner of the year by the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Deacon already has earned state qualifier times in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs while Brittain has won the 3,200 run for the Patriot boys at the Dash for Doobie event. The NWC will have a new look this winter and spring with the additions of Ashe County and Hibriten.
NOTE: Patton team capsule not available.
— Compiled by Jason Baker