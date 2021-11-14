2021-22 H.S. boys basketball preview capsules

Other key players: Hollan Cline, Ian Cox, Everette Dennie, Devenaire Hill, Caleb Hudson, Chance Keller, Dawson Langley, Austin Sellers

From the coach: “We are inexperienced as a team. It’s a brand-spanking-new group of kids. Some of them are still learning me, and I’m definitely still learning them. With some early-season tweaks and sicknesses here and there, it’s just one day at a time. We’re teaching a lot of stuff this year that we haven’t had to teach in years past. But that’s OK.” — Jerome Ramsey

Outlook: The Cavaliers join a Catawba Valley 2A Conference traditionally steeped in athletic programs, but many of which are unfamiliar to EB as uncommon opponents. Where the Cavs settle into the CVAC standings will depend on how quickly the roster can jell. EB has several names familiar to its roster back, but doesn’t return a whole lot of minutes and scoring from last year.

FREEDOM PATRIOTS

Last year’s record: 4-4, 4-3 NWC

Returning starters: Drew Costello, Philly Harris

Other key players: Amore Connelly, Dyson Dellinger, Trey Ledford, Avery Pollard, Zion Thomas