2021-22 H.S. boys basketball preview capsules

DRAUGHN WILDCATS
Last year’s record: 4-6 NWFAC
Returning starters: Eli Pritchard, Luke Rector, Brayden Schutt, Eli Tillery
Other key players: Beckett Nelson, Daylin Pritchard, Zaydin Pritchard, Matt Reep, Tanner Woody
From the coach: “We’re going to be a lot smaller. We’re going to be guard-oriented, I think. That’s a little bit different than what we’ve been in the past. But we have to change our style of play this year to fit the personnel we’ve got coming in. We’ve got several guys who can handle it and shoot it. So, we’re going to kind of modify our style a little bit.” — Yates Jensen
Outlook: The Wildcats hope to be an instant contender as they join the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, which in recent years has been dominated by Mountain Heritage with Madison and Mitchell also occupying spots in the top-half of the standings. Draughn has a mixture of players coming back from key roles last season and some returning to the program, notably Daylin Pritchard.
EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Last year’s record: 3-3 NWFAC
Returning starters: Logan Coffey, Carter Crump, Christian Primm
Other key players: Hollan Cline, Ian Cox, Everette Dennie, Devenaire Hill, Caleb Hudson, Chance Keller, Dawson Langley, Austin Sellers
From the coach: “We are inexperienced as a team. It’s a brand-spanking-new group of kids. Some of them are still learning me, and I’m definitely still learning them. With some early-season tweaks and sicknesses here and there, it’s just one day at a time. We’re teaching a lot of stuff this year that we haven’t had to teach in years past. But that’s OK.” — Jerome Ramsey
Outlook: The Cavaliers join a Catawba Valley 2A Conference traditionally steeped in athletic programs, but many of which are unfamiliar to EB as uncommon opponents. Where the Cavs settle into the CVAC standings will depend on how quickly the roster can jell. EB has several names familiar to its roster back, but doesn’t return a whole lot of minutes and scoring from last year.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year’s record: 4-4, 4-3 NWC
Returning starters: Drew Costello, Philly Harris
Other key players: Amore Connelly, Dyson Dellinger, Trey Ledford, Avery Pollard, Zion Thomas
From the coach: “It’s still so early that I don’t know if we can really even pinpoint what we’re looking forward to. I think what we’ve worked on the most is how we’re going to get stops and how we’re going to rebound the basketball. I feel like if we can do those things, some of the scoring and the other aspects kind of take care of themselves.” — Clint Zimmerman
Outlook: The Patriots technically are the lone county team to remain in the same conference as before, but the Northwestern 3A/4A will look quite a bit different this year with the additions of Hibriten and Ashe County and the departures of Hickory, McDowell and St. Stephens. Freedom will need some of its young players — perhaps even freshmen Connelly and Thomas — to step up and take on big roles.
PATTON PANTHERS
Last year’s record: 8-1, 8-0 NWFAC; lost first round 2A state playoffs
Returning starters: Anthony Feaster-Hicks, Connor Rudisill, Waylon Rutherford
Other key players: Kaden Bostian, Lansing Butler, DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez, Randan Clarke, Brayden Crump, Ethan Miller, Jake Perry, Quentin Rice
From the coach: “We definitely have a different mix. It’s a good core coming back, then we’ve got quite a few new additions we’re going to work in. I think we’ve got a lot of talent. Right now, we’re trying to get that chemistry worked out to fit all those new players and old players together and get them on the same page in the offense. It’s coming along.” — Dennis Brittain
Outlook: The Panthers are ready to jump into a Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference that figures to be highly competitive, especially near the top of the standings. Patton has designs on figuring into that equation. After a successful run in the NWFAC, the Panthers are ready to battle with Hendersonville and R-S Central.
