2021-22 H.S. girls basketball preview capsules

DRAUGHN WILDCATS
Last year’s record: 6-4 NWFAC
Returning starters: Ella Abernathy, Kaitlyn Kincaid, Bailey Bryant
Other key players: Maddison Powell, Katie Cozort, Jenna Abernathy, Regan Winkler, Aubrie Snyder
From the coach: “This conference is usually pretty good, but I don’t really know exactly what to expect with some teams losing key players. I still think we can compete. We have a very strong top eight. Ella averaged 17 points per game, so that’s a big player to return for us. And the addition to Aubrie is big.” – Liz Taylor
Outlook: Mountain Heritage, down from 2A to 1A, and Mitchell have been solid programs of late. Rosman has a guard who as a freshman averaged 20 points per game last season, and Avery County is generally no pushover, so Draughn has its work cut out in the Western Highlands 1A/2A despite a good core group amid its own slide down to the 1A classification. Still, expect this group to punch a postseason ticket.
EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Last year’s record: 4-9 NWFAC
Returning starters: Aubree Grigg, Ally Moore
Other key players: Kamiah Lawing, Taylor Bostain, Braelyn Stilwell, Kassie Turner, Serenity Powell
From the coach: “To be successful, we will have to commit ourselves on defense. Not play as individuals, not be afraid to fail and not be OK with being mediocre. I’m running them hard in practice, and this group has been great chemistry-wise so far.” – Crystal Bartlett
Outlook: The Lady Cavaliers played their best near the end of last season but face another uphill climb in year one in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, which likely will be headlined by Newton-Conover, Bunker Hill and Bandys. A year after graduating all five starters, EB graduated two again plus lost two projected starters to transfer and have dealt with a season-ending injury to another key player. EB struggled to score last season but does feature at least one threat at point guard and in the post and a few at the wings.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year’s record: 11-1, 9-0 NWC; lost 3A West semifinals
Returning starters: Christena Rhone, Stevee McGee, Amighty Walker
Other key players: Zakiah King, Sydnie Demiter, Statlee McGee
From the coach: “In order to be as successful as we want to be this season, we’ve got to play defense, we’ve got to rebound and we’ve got to share the ball.” – Amber Reddick
Outlook: The Lady Patriots’ run of late — even for a storied program — has been remarkable, with a sixth consecutive Northwestern 3A/4A Conference regular-season title last winter and a program-record extending 15th straight year with at least one state playoff win. Freedom’s league loses perennial contender Hickory, who ended FHS’ season a year ago, but Reddick thinks with the likes of South Caldwell and Watauga plus possibly Alexander Central, the title could be up for grabs. Hibriten was also much improved last winter. Still, with the offensive and defensive firepower Freedom has, things still figure to go through Morganton.
PATTON PANTHERS
Last year’s record: 8-6, 8-5 NWFAC; lost 1st round 2A playoffs
Returning starters: Cierra Lail, Hayley Caraway
Other key players: Kierra Teeters, Haven Duckworth, Kelsey Powell, Savanna Pinkerton, Allie Witherspoon, Danielle Wojcik, Nicole Cha
From the coach: “At first, the key will just be players buying into everything we do. Right now, that starts with team defense. But offensively, this group is sharing the ball well so far, almost too unselfish. It’s a young group in some ways, so we’ve got to build a little chemistry.” – Autumn Helms
Outlook: The Lady Panthers graduated the program’s all-time leading scorer in Reece Fisher, and post King is gone via transfer. Shooting and size appears to be strengths, and breaking in Fisher’s replacement at the point to will be key to success. Helms says it’s two totally different preferred styles of play for the conference: fast for the three challenging Rutherford County teams and a much slower, mountain pace for the other three teams.
— Compiled by Paul Schenkel