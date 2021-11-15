2021-22 H.S. girls basketball preview capsules

From the coach: “To be successful, we will have to commit ourselves on defense. Not play as individuals, not be afraid to fail and not be OK with being mediocre. I’m running them hard in practice, and this group has been great chemistry-wise so far.” – Crystal Bartlett

Outlook: The Lady Cavaliers played their best near the end of last season but face another uphill climb in year one in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, which likely will be headlined by Newton-Conover, Bunker Hill and Bandys. A year after graduating all five starters, EB graduated two again plus lost two projected starters to transfer and have dealt with a season-ending injury to another key player. EB struggled to score last season but does feature at least one threat at point guard and in the post and a few at the wings.