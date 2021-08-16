2021 Burke Co. boys soccer preview capsules

From the coach: “We are excited about getting back to playing a full schedule this season.” — Danny Miller

Outlook: Cole Johnson returns as the lone all-conference performer for the Patriots, finishing fourth in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference standings last spring. Johnson recorded 38 saves and had three games either allowing no goals or one goal during the campaign. Freedom finished a game behind South Caldwell for third place last season. This fall, the newly revamped NWC will have preseason favorites Watauga and Hibriten leading the conversation heading into the season. The league also adds Ashe County to the mix this fall as it shrinks to just six teams.

PATTON PANTHERS

Last year’s record: 6-7-1 NWFAC

Returning starters: Vance Jones, Connor Rudisill, Jacob Hammons

Other key players: Connor Webb, Elisio Ramirez, Anthony Hernandez, Bryan Cruz, Kenji Vue, Aid Castro

From the coach: “I look for Hendersonville and Polk County being at the top of our conference. We will work hard and look to improve every day.” — Keith Scott

Outlook: Patton returns two all-conference selections in senior captain Vance Jones, who also is Patton High School’s reigning male athlete of the year as a standout multi-sport athlete, and Jacob Hammons as the Panthers look to embark on the journey of mounting a challenge in a new conference, the Mountain Foothills 7 2A. The new league is led by playoff-qualifying teams Hendersonville and Polk County. Other new league opponents include Chase, R-S Central, East Rutherford and Brevard.

— Compiled by Jason Baker