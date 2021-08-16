2021 Burke Co. boys soccer preview capsules

EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Last year’s record: 5-7-2 NWFAC
Returning starters: Eduardo Sanchez, Alexis Hernandez, Jacob Fair, Ben Childers, Gannon Stotts
Other key players: Oswaldo Apadoca, Danny Ramirez, Joey Williams, Landon Thorne, Andrew Martufi
From the coach: “As we adventure into this new conference, we hope to be competitive. We have many returning players with experience and I hope that we can find the right combination early so that we can make a good go at this coming season.” — Sam Wall
Outlook: The Cavaliers return starting goalkeeper Eduardo Sanchez, who had a team-leading 48 saves as a freshman this past season in the spring. Alexis Hernandez and Gannon Stotts also return as all-conference honorable mention selections. EB only finished sixth in the NWFAC standings, but only half a game behind West Caldwell, so there is room to improve for the Cavaliers.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year’s record: 4-5-1 NWC
Returning starters: Cole Johnson, Jacob Searcy, Silas Miller, Drew Costello, Isaac Searcy, Dalton Brittain
Other key players: Rene Bustamente-Velasquez, Manuel Velasquez Monzon
From the coach: “We are excited about getting back to playing a full schedule this season.” — Danny Miller
Outlook: Cole Johnson returns as the lone all-conference performer for the Patriots, finishing fourth in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference standings last spring. Johnson recorded 38 saves and had three games either allowing no goals or one goal during the campaign. Freedom finished a game behind South Caldwell for third place last season. This fall, the newly revamped NWC will have preseason favorites Watauga and Hibriten leading the conversation heading into the season. The league also adds Ashe County to the mix this fall as it shrinks to just six teams.
PATTON PANTHERS
Last year’s record: 6-7-1 NWFAC
Returning starters: Vance Jones, Connor Rudisill, Jacob Hammons
Other key players: Connor Webb, Elisio Ramirez, Anthony Hernandez, Bryan Cruz, Kenji Vue, Aid Castro
From the coach: “I look for Hendersonville and Polk County being at the top of our conference. We will work hard and look to improve every day.” — Keith Scott
Outlook: Patton returns two all-conference selections in senior captain Vance Jones, who also is Patton High School’s reigning male athlete of the year as a standout multi-sport athlete, and Jacob Hammons as the Panthers look to embark on the journey of mounting a challenge in a new conference, the Mountain Foothills 7 2A. The new league is led by playoff-qualifying teams Hendersonville and Polk County. Other new league opponents include Chase, R-S Central, East Rutherford and Brevard.
