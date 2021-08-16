 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Burke Co. boys soccer preview capsules
0 comments
2021 Burke Co. Boys Soccer Preview Capsules

2021 Burke Co. boys soccer preview capsules

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
soccer
081721-mnh-sports-hs-boyssoccer-previewcapsules-logo1

EAST BURKE CAVALIERS

Last year’s record: 5-7-2 NWFAC

Returning starters: Eduardo Sanchez, Alexis Hernandez, Jacob Fair, Ben Childers, Gannon Stotts

Other key players: Oswaldo Apadoca, Danny Ramirez, Joey Williams, Landon Thorne, Andrew Martufi

From the coach: “As we adventure into this new conference, we hope to be competitive. We have many returning players with experience and I hope that we can find the right combination early so that we can make a good go at this coming season.” — Sam Wall

Outlook: The Cavaliers return starting goalkeeper Eduardo Sanchez, who had a team-leading 48 saves as a freshman this past season in the spring. Alexis Hernandez and Gannon Stotts also return as all-conference honorable mention selections. EB only finished sixth in the NWFAC standings, but only half a game behind West Caldwell, so there is room to improve for the Cavaliers.

081721-mnh-sports-hs-boyssoccer-previewcapsules-logo2

FREEDOM PATRIOTS

Last year’s record: 4-5-1 NWC

Returning starters: Cole Johnson, Jacob Searcy, Silas Miller, Drew Costello, Isaac Searcy, Dalton Brittain

Other key players: Rene Bustamente-Velasquez, Manuel Velasquez Monzon

From the coach: “We are excited about getting back to playing a full schedule this season.” — Danny Miller

Outlook: Cole Johnson returns as the lone all-conference performer for the Patriots, finishing fourth in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference standings last spring. Johnson recorded 38 saves and had three games either allowing no goals or one goal during the campaign. Freedom finished a game behind South Caldwell for third place last season. This fall, the newly revamped NWC will have preseason favorites Watauga and Hibriten leading the conversation heading into the season. The league also adds Ashe County to the mix this fall as it shrinks to just six teams.

081721-mnh-sports-hs-boyssoccer-previewcapsules-logo3

PATTON PANTHERS

Last year’s record: 6-7-1 NWFAC

Returning starters: Vance Jones, Connor Rudisill, Jacob Hammons

Other key players: Connor Webb, Elisio Ramirez, Anthony Hernandez, Bryan Cruz, Kenji Vue, Aid Castro

From the coach: “I look for Hendersonville and Polk County being at the top of our conference. We will work hard and look to improve every day.” — Keith Scott

Outlook: Patton returns two all-conference selections in senior captain Vance Jones, who also is Patton High School’s reigning male athlete of the year as a standout multi-sport athlete, and Jacob Hammons as the Panthers look to embark on the journey of mounting a challenge in a new conference, the Mountain Foothills 7 2A. The new league is led by playoff-qualifying teams Hendersonville and Polk County. Other new league opponents include Chase, R-S Central, East Rutherford and Brevard.

— Compiled by Jason Baker

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Here is the best way to find value on the MLB slate

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert