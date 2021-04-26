2021 Burke Co. H.S. baseball preview capsules

Other key players: Drew Costello, Tristan Esquivel

From the coach: “Throughout the preseason and leading into the first week of conference play, we have had a lot of guys flying around, excited to be on the field and ready to get started. We have a long ways to go and a lot we need to cover, but I think we have started down the right path to having a successful season.” — Clint Zimmerman

Outlook: Mason Mozeley and Damien Dula, both second-team all-county the last time the Patriots had an opportunity to play a full season in 2019, are the veterans expected to lead the way this season along with Wesley Smith and Jeff Stringfield. Freedom is hoping for a playoff berth.

PATTON PANTHERS

Last year’s record: 3-2, 1-0 NWFAC 2A

Returning players: Brayson Buff, Kalen Byrd, Bryce Charlet, Easton McCoy, Noah Morgan, Brayden Pearson, Peyton Smith, Waylon Rutherford, Christian White

Other key players: Jackson Connelly, Braxton Hensley, Nick McGee, Jack Powell, Tristan Rosenberger, Trevor Smith, Cole Whisnant