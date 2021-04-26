2021 Burke Co. H.S. baseball preview capsules

DRAUGHN WILDCATS
Last year’s record: 0-4, 0-1 NWFAC 2A
Returning players: John Robert Abernathy, Marshall Byrd, Hollan Cline, Trey Jensen, Thomas Lambert, Will Price, Brayden Schutt, Gabe Strickland, Tanner Woody
Other key players: Jackson Kirkley, Logan McGee, Kelton Mitchell, Nick Rhoney
From the coach: “Things are looking up. We’ve had a lot of guys working out during the offseason since school came in in August. They’ve put in a lot of work. We’ve been able to jell as a unit even though we’re starting five underclassmen, four sophomores and a freshman.” — Mason Biddix.
Outlook: Last year was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Wildcats and new coach Mason Biddix, but things were cut short as the season ended early due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Draughn is hoping the work the players have put in in the interim will get the program headed back upward after some lean years lately.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year’s record: 3-2, 1-0 NWC 3A/4A
Returning players: Jagger Bailey, Brett Bedard, Garren Bryant, Damien Dula, Carson Dyson, Dakota Houk, Mason Mozeley, Wesley Smith, Daniel Stevenson, Jeff Stringfield
Other key players: Drew Costello, Tristan Esquivel
From the coach: “Throughout the preseason and leading into the first week of conference play, we have had a lot of guys flying around, excited to be on the field and ready to get started. We have a long ways to go and a lot we need to cover, but I think we have started down the right path to having a successful season.” — Clint Zimmerman
Outlook: Mason Mozeley and Damien Dula, both second-team all-county the last time the Patriots had an opportunity to play a full season in 2019, are the veterans expected to lead the way this season along with Wesley Smith and Jeff Stringfield. Freedom is hoping for a playoff berth.
PATTON PANTHERS
Last year’s record: 3-2, 1-0 NWFAC 2A
Returning players: Brayson Buff, Kalen Byrd, Bryce Charlet, Easton McCoy, Noah Morgan, Brayden Pearson, Peyton Smith, Waylon Rutherford, Christian White
Other key players: Jackson Connelly, Braxton Hensley, Nick McGee, Jack Powell, Tristan Rosenberger, Trevor Smith, Cole Whisnant
From the coach: “The guys have worked hard in the offseason. Hopefully, all that work will pay off on the field. We are anxious to get back in the swing of playing and hopefully compete for a playoff spot.” — Jonathan Browning
Outlook: The Panthers have a great mix of experience and youth, set to lean on college signees Bryce Charlet and Peyton Smith on the mound, as well as other veteran players in Kalen Byrd, Easton McCoy, Noah Morgan, Waylon Rutherford and Christian White. They also have seven new guys not listed on last year’s varsity roster who are ready to contribute to a playoff push.
NOTE: East Burke preview capsule not available.