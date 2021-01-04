2021 Burke Co. H.S. boys basketball preview capsules

From the coach: “We have 7% of our offense (from last season) coming back. We’ve got a lot of holes to fill. We have no starters returning and only have one player with much experience coming back, and that’s Marshall Byrd. He was a sixth or seventh man for us last year, and he had some quality minutes. So, we’re looking for him to lead the way for us. Brayden Schutt is going to be our point guard this year. He came up (from JV) and played with us some after some injuries last year and had some good minutes for us.” – Yates Jensen