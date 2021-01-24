2021 Burke Co. H.S. boys soccer preview capsules

Outlook: The Patriots return six starters and also have key senior players to contribute in improving from last season’s sixth-place conference finish. Freedom will be chasing teams like St. Stephens, Alexander Central, South Caldwell, Hickory and defending champion Watauga as it seeks to get into the thick of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference race. Last year’s NWC victories came in a sweep of McDowell. The Patriots also went 4-1-1 against Burke County competition.

PATTON PANTHERS

Last year’s record: 6-15-1, 4-10 NWFAC

Returning starters: Luis Batz, Jesse Stapleton, Destine Joseph, Jonatan Batz, Eddy Mateo, Yovani Ramirez, Ethan Vue

Other key players: N/A

From the coach: “This year, we are hoping to stay healthy and play the full schedule. The competition for playing time should enhance our efforts in this short season. We will look to get better every day.” — Keith Scott