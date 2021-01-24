2021 Burke Co. H.S. boys soccer preview capsules

EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Last year’s record: 8-13-1, 6-8 NWFAC
Returning starters: Josh Aguirre, Chimoua Yang
Other key players: Ben Childers, George Ambrocio, Sebastian Yang, Oswaldo Apadaco, Alexis Hernandez, Jacob Fair, Brandon Garcia, Edwardo Sanchez
From the coach: “With the shortened season, I hope the boys will work hard to be competitive in all their matches and come together as a team. We have the skill, but are still learning the ins and outs of playing as one unit.” — Sam Wall
Outlook: The Cavaliers graduated nine seniors, including eight starters, so it will be a rebuilding season, according to Wall. Josh Aguirre is the lone returning all-conference selection as a senior midfielder after recording six goals and six assists last season.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year’s record: 8-12-2, 2-10 NWC
Returning starters: Cole Johnson, Beckham Ixchajachal, Isaac Saquico-Osorlo, Grayson Ward, Teague Miller, Merrick Semple
Other key players: N/A
From the coach: “(Our goals) are to play all 80 minutes together as one unit and finish every game strong.” — Danny Miller
Outlook: The Patriots return six starters and also have key senior players to contribute in improving from last season’s sixth-place conference finish. Freedom will be chasing teams like St. Stephens, Alexander Central, South Caldwell, Hickory and defending champion Watauga as it seeks to get into the thick of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference race. Last year’s NWC victories came in a sweep of McDowell. The Patriots also went 4-1-1 against Burke County competition.
PATTON PANTHERS
Last year’s record: 6-15-1, 4-10 NWFAC
Returning starters: Luis Batz, Jesse Stapleton, Destine Joseph, Jonatan Batz, Eddy Mateo, Yovani Ramirez, Ethan Vue
Other key players: N/A
From the coach: “This year, we are hoping to stay healthy and play the full schedule. The competition for playing time should enhance our efforts in this short season. We will look to get better every day.” — Keith Scott
Outlook: The Panthers will have 29 members as there is no JV squad for the first time in program history. Three of Patton’s four all-conference selections return, including senior defender Luiz Batz, senior forward Jesse Stapleton and senior defender Destine Joseph. Stapleton scored a team-high 13 goals, including five games with two goals.