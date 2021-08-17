2021 Burke Co. H.S. cross country preview capsules

EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Last year's finish: Boys fourth, girls second in NWFAC 2A
Returning runners: (Boys) Caleb Johnson-White, Davin Price, Caleb Duncan, William Weidner, Jesus Martinez, Jordan Dennie, Ben Kress, Hayden McJunkin; (Girls) Mary Blankenship, Janie Ennis, Meah Walsh, Piper Strong, Kylie McFalls, Mekenzie Harris, Ashley Hernandez
Other key runners: (Boys) Austin Reynolds, Calvin Curtis, Marc Denton; (Girls) Chloe Cook, Cadence Willis
From the coach: “Our team goals are always to give the best effort possible, both on the trails and in the classroom. We always strive to be county and conference champions, but the competition will be very tough in the new CVAC conference. Our team members always strive to be positive representatives of our school, our community and our family.” — A.J. Schwankert
Outlook: Schwankert said that the girls team is “scary talented” and the sky's the limit for them as they attempt to take a shot at a conference title. Meanwhile, the boys are a budding group of young runners whom Schwankert hopes hits their stride this season.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year's finish: Girls fourth in NWC 3A/4A
Returning runners: Katie Deacon, Sara Byrd Succop, Scout Conrad, Anna Curtis, Sheyla Hernandez, and Riley Cullen.
Other key runners: Leah Kirksey and Emily Kania.
From the coaches: "I'm happy to be back coaching cross country. I ran in high school and really fell in love with it. What I'm thrilled about is the addition of former Freedom cross country coach Robert Murray to the coaching staff. ... I owe my love of running to him, as he was my coach at Freedom.” — Amber Reddick
"I am looking forward to working with Coach Reddick. A Freedom runner from the late ’70s coaching with a Freedom runner he coached in the mid-’90s, helping to bring back the tradition of running is pretty cool." — Robert Murray
Outlook: Some may consider this a rebuilding year, but with the number of runners coming out and with all the miles they have put in over the summer, but the Patriots are expecting to see a much improved team.
— Compiled by Corey Carroll