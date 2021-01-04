2021 Burke Co. H.S. girls basketball preview capsules

DRAUGHN WILDCATS
Last year’s record: 12-15, 7-7 NWFAC; lost 1st round 2A playoffs
Returning starters: Ella Abernathy, Haley Lowman
Other key players: Kaitlyn Kincaid, Maddison Powell, Katie Cozort, Shea Owens, Jenna Abernathy, Bailey Bryant
From the coach: “I’m super-excited with who we have coming back. Ella had a really great freshman year last year. And I think Shea Owens is going to have a really good year, too. Bailey Bryant didn’t get to play last year because she has torn her ACL and she’s going to be back. Haley Lowman and Kaitlyn Kincaid are two other players we expect to have big seasons for us.” – Liz Taylor
Outlook: The Lady Wildcats return a good deal of experience from last year’s playoff team and are on the prowl for more success this winter. A Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference that’s a little more open for parity than normal could be a boon for DHS as it seeks to claw its way closer to the top.
EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Last year’s record: 27-4, 14-0 NWFAC; lost 2A West semifinals
Returning starters: None
Other key players: Aubree Grigg, Aubrie Snyder, Allie Cooke, Maya Chrisco, Zoie Smith, Ally Moore, Marabeth Huffman, Kamiah Lawing
From the coach: “Right now, we don’t know who the starters are for sure. The girls are competing for positions, and it’s pretty wide open. We do have a lot of good players, it’s just a matter of getting them the kind of varsity experience they need.” – Crystal Bartlett
Outlook: The Lady Cavaliers have their work cut out for them if they hope to continue outrageous streaks of 60 consecutive wins over conference foes, including 46 straight in the NWFAC, where they’ve never lost. EB has also reached at least the third round of the postseason in nine of the last 11 years, including all five under Bartlett. Not only are all five starters gone, but standout freshman guard Sydnie Demiter (ACL) is out for the year.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year’s record: 29-1, 12-0 NWC; lost 3A West finals
Returning starters: Adair Garrison, Danisha Hemphill, Christena Rhone
Other key players: Stevee McGee, Amighty Walker, Lee Kania, Sarah Armentrout, Kaylee Ollis, Statlee McGee, Tyre Wilkerson
From the coach: “We obviously graduated a ton of scoring coming off a great season. But at Freedom, the expectations don’t change. Our standards don’t change. Christena started some but not all the time for us (last year), but she has been a varsity contributor two years now and gotten starter minutes. We look to Stevee to have a bigger role for us. She’s playing with a lot of confidence. And Amighty with her defense and Lee with her rebounding should help us too.” – Amber Reddick
Outlook: The Lady Patriots have made back-to-back appearances in the 3A West Regional final and won (or shared) each of the last five NWC regular-season and tournament titles. For that to continue, Reddick says defense and rebounding will be key.
PATTON PANTHERS
Last year’s record: 16-11, 10-4 NWFAC; lost 2nd round 2A playoffs
Returning starters: Reece Fisher, Zakiah King, Nevaeh Duckworth, Cierra Lail, Madilyn Brown
Other key players: Hayley Caraway, Kierra Teeters, Haven Duckworth
From the coach: “We’re very excited to have a veteran squad returning. It definitely gives me more confidence with the pandemic going on since that gave everyone less team together in the preseason. We do bring back some chemistry, and the girls come in every day ready to work. We have big goals down the road, but we’ve talked all this month about just taking it day-by-day.” – Autumn Helms
Outlook: PHS’ returning seniors — Fisher, Duckworth and Brown — will leave as the winningest class in program history after having already recorded three of the top four seasons all-time for the Lady Panthers and claiming just the program’s second playoff victory last winter. What’s left to accomplish? How about a first-ever league title and a first-ever home playoff game?