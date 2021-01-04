2021 Burke Co. H.S. girls basketball preview capsules

Other key players: Aubree Grigg, Aubrie Snyder, Allie Cooke, Maya Chrisco, Zoie Smith, Ally Moore, Marabeth Huffman, Kamiah Lawing

From the coach: “Right now, we don’t know who the starters are for sure. The girls are competing for positions, and it’s pretty wide open. We do have a lot of good players, it’s just a matter of getting them the kind of varsity experience they need.” – Crystal Bartlett

Outlook: The Lady Cavaliers have their work cut out for them if they hope to continue outrageous streaks of 60 consecutive wins over conference foes, including 46 straight in the NWFAC, where they’ve never lost. EB has also reached at least the third round of the postseason in nine of the last 11 years, including all five under Bartlett. Not only are all five starters gone, but standout freshman guard Sydnie Demiter (ACL) is out for the year.

FREEDOM PATRIOTS

Last year’s record: 29-1, 12-0 NWC; lost 3A West finals

Returning starters: Adair Garrison, Danisha Hemphill, Christena Rhone

Other key players: Stevee McGee, Amighty Walker, Lee Kania, Sarah Armentrout, Kaylee Ollis, Statlee McGee, Tyre Wilkerson