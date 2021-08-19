2021 Burke Co. H.S. girls golf preview capsules

From the coach: “I hope that Shelby Huffman can be competitive as an individual. Shelby Brittain is totally new to golf. So I hope she can get some experience, learn the game and have some fun in the process. My hope is that if we don't win we can learn what we can do better the next time. In order to be a winner, we always have to be willing to be a learner.” – Ella Rae Matthews

Outlook: The Lady Cavs will look to their two Shelbys to make a mark in their new conference, which also features just Newton-Conover and West Lincoln and four total matches starting Aug. 31 at Rock Barn. EB hosts Sept. 22 at Lake Hickory Country Club’s Catawba Springs course.

FREEDOM PATRIOTS

Last year’s finish: First in NWC; 3A West Regional and NCHSAA state champions

Returning players: Kaylen Best, Hana Piercy

Other key players: None