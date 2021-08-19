2021 Burke Co. H.S. girls golf preview capsules

DRAUGHN WILDCATS
Last year’s finish: Third in NWFAC
Returning players: Lindsey Hodge, Charis Hyde, Gigi Smith, Sarah Mull
Other key players: Laney Hodge
From the coach: “We hope to be able to compete for a conference title and get as many to regionals as possible. But our biggest goal — we have three who started the sport this calendar year — is to become smarter, stronger golfers round to round.” – Chris Treadway
Outlook: Lindsey Hodge leads the way for the Wildcats as a two-time regional qualifier, while Smith paced DHS over its first nine holes of the season in a Wednesday nonconference match. Draughn, Avery and Owen for now are the only schools that field teams in the new league (Mountain Heritage is iffy), and each host twice apiece, with Draughn’s home matches Sept. 8 and Oct. 4 at Silver Creek.
EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Last year’s finish: N/A
Returning players: Shelby Huffman
Other key players: Shelby Brittain
From the coach: “I hope that Shelby Huffman can be competitive as an individual. Shelby Brittain is totally new to golf. So I hope she can get some experience, learn the game and have some fun in the process. My hope is that if we don't win we can learn what we can do better the next time. In order to be a winner, we always have to be willing to be a learner.” – Ella Rae Matthews
Outlook: The Lady Cavs will look to their two Shelbys to make a mark in their new conference, which also features just Newton-Conover and West Lincoln and four total matches starting Aug. 31 at Rock Barn. EB hosts Sept. 22 at Lake Hickory Country Club’s Catawba Springs course.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year’s finish: First in NWC; 3A West Regional and NCHSAA state champions
Returning players: Kaylen Best, Hana Piercy
Other key players: None
From the coach: “Last season could not have gone any better. However, with that said, this year is nearly a complete start over. I am really excited for Hana and Kaylen to have been involved with last season's successes and progress in that direction. They have learned a lot, and I think they'll be ready to play some good golf.” – Rob Scott
Outlook: It’s impossible to improve from a state title, and the Lady Pats graduated Albany Bock and Christina Fisher, while Anna Czarkowski elected not to play this fall. But Scott believes his two young golfers will display improvement and be fun to follow. FHS opens its seven-match NWC slate Sept. 7 and hosts Sept. 23 at Mimosa Hills.
PATTON PANTHERS
Last year’s finish: First in NWFAC
Returning players: Allie Witherspoon, Katie Riebel, Kailey Buchanan
Other key players: None
From the coach: “We had five schools in our new league that intended to field teams but recently found out Polk County and Brevard will not. And Chase, I believe, has only one golfer. So it’s basically us and Hendersonville, who had a player finish fifth individually at state in the spring. I think we will be competitive with Hendersonville, and definitely would love to win a third straight conference title.” – Matt Baker
Outlook: Witherspoon, a junior, is already a back-to-back league champion and qualified for state last season, while Riebel placed second in conference. PHS has three league matches (hosting Sept. 8 at Mimosa) and two in nonconference action, and they will also look to play nonconference Freedom at some point.
- Compiled by Corey Carroll and Paul Schenkel