2021 Burke Co. H.S. girls tennis preview capsules

From the coach: “Coming to a new conference, we are unsure of how we stack up, but we want to be competitive and get better each day as the season goes along. I think we all are hoping for a season without interruptions and for it to be as ‘normal’ as possible.” – Clint Zimmerman

Outlook: Technically, the Lady Patriots stay in their old conference. But with three Northwestern 3A/4A members (McDowell, Hickory, St. Stephens) now gone and two new ones (Hibriten, Ashe County) moving in, the look will be much different. It will still be tough though, as returning members Watauga, Alexander Central and South Caldwell each finished with one loss or fewer in the spring to take the top three spots, and newcomer Hibriten won its league in undefeated fashion. But Freedom has plenty of experience back under a new head coach to put its best foot forward against the new competition.