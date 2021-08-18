2021 Burke Co. H.S. girls tennis preview capsules

DRAUGHN WILDCATS
Last year’s record: 4-3 NWFAC
Returning players: Katie Cozort, Kaitlyn Kincaid, Regan Winkler, Maddison Powell, Jenna Coffey
Other key players: Brianna Nations, Allie Poteet, Laney Stinson, Callie Stinson, Ashley Puac, Daisy Ibarra
From the coach: “We lost our No. 1 (Haley Lowman), so everyone has to bump up a spot and raise their game to the next level. But with the conference we are leaving, where Foard produced a state champion in singles or doubles every year and where Hibriten was always tough as well, we’ve played some of the top competition. And we competed well against them last year, so I think that’s prepared us for this conference.” – Chris Cozort
Outlook: Draughn returns four ladder players — highlighted by Cozort, who was part of a league tournament runner-up doubles squad — and appears poised for a run at a conference title in the Western Highlands 1A/2A. Coffey moves up into the ladder at No. 5, and Nations returns after not being able to play in the spring and will be in a competition for the No. 6 spot with several others.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year’s record: 1-6, 0-5 NWC
Returning players: Sara Byrd Succop, Ellie Deacon, Lucy Yelton, Madison Banner, Emily Kania
Other key players: N/A
From the coach: “Coming to a new conference, we are unsure of how we stack up, but we want to be competitive and get better each day as the season goes along. I think we all are hoping for a season without interruptions and for it to be as ‘normal’ as possible.” – Clint Zimmerman
Outlook: Technically, the Lady Patriots stay in their old conference. But with three Northwestern 3A/4A members (McDowell, Hickory, St. Stephens) now gone and two new ones (Hibriten, Ashe County) moving in, the look will be much different. It will still be tough though, as returning members Watauga, Alexander Central and South Caldwell each finished with one loss or fewer in the spring to take the top three spots, and newcomer Hibriten won its league in undefeated fashion. But Freedom has plenty of experience back under a new head coach to put its best foot forward against the new competition.
PATTON PANTHERS
Last year’s record: 6-3, 5-2 NWFAC
Returning players: Raegan Edwards. Faith Webb, Riley Berry, Hailey Snodgrass, Natalie Franklin, Grace Arrowood
Other key players: N/A
From the coach: “We have several players returning to our program, and I believe having experience will help us be successful as we transition to the new conference. Snodgrass, Webb, Franklin and Edwards all competed in our conference tournament last season. I am excited to have several new members join us this season and continue to grow as a team and as individual players.” – Autumn Helms
Outlook: Like every other county school, Patton will be dealing with the challenges of playing in a new conference (Mountain Foothills 7 2A) and not having an exact gauge of how they stack up. What Patton has going for it, in addition to experience, is a solid tradition, with .500 or better overall records in three of the last four years. Edwards is the team’s lone senior. The team’s would-be lone returning regional qualifier (Christina Skelly) is now back with volleyball as they once more clash on the schedule.
NOTE: East Burke preview not available.
- Compiled by Corey Carroll and Paul Schenkel