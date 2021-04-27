2021 Burke Co. H.S. track preview capsules

From the coach: “This year’s team has a curious mixture of athletes due to this year’s variations of the sports’ schedules, but as always, we’ll work through it.” – AJ Schwankert

Outlook: The Cavaliers did not get an official meet in last season, but Rooks (throws) and Elliott (distance runs) should lead the way for the boys. Rooks was a top-10 shot put thrower at the end of the 2019 outdoor season and top five by the 2020 indoor season. The Lady Cavs will also have experience in the distance runs from Ennis, Walsh and Strong.

FREEDOM PATRIOTS

Returning athletes: Boys – Tay Lowdermilk, Dalton Brittain; Girls – Lee Kania

Other key athletes: N/A

From the coach: “We are a very young team. Most of our team is made up of first-year runners, even though they may be juniors or seniors, so right now there is a big unknown factor. We do have some kids that have the ability, but they have to learn and compete.” – Robert McGimpsey

Outlook: Kania and Lowdermilk return for the Patriots as key sprinters with FHS looking to younger talent to account for points at meets this season. Brittain will handle distance runs. There is great anticipation for meets to return to the county this spring given the new rubberized surfaces, and FHS gets to show off its new digs first on Thursday in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference host meet.

NOTE: Patton preview capsule not available.