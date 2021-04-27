2021 Burke Co. H.S. track preview capsules

DRAUGHN WILDCATS
Returning athletes: Boys – Tywan Nemorin, Reed Farrar, Andrew Albright, Jonathan Garcia, Aiden Camanguian, Ben Thao; Girls – Regen Bridges, Savannah Gentieu, Georgia Goulding, Libby Toole, Bella Williams
Other key athletes: Boys – Nick Martin, Donnell Wilkins; Girls – Hallie Cline, Miracle Robinson
From the coach: N/A
Outlook: Despite only having one meet in a 2020 season cut short by COVID, the Wildcats return a bit of experience for this season’s squad. Farrar is expected to be a leader for the boys team coming off a record-setting cross country season, joining Albright and Garcia in the distance events. Bridges and Toole lead the Lady Wildcats in distance events with Williams (sprints, jumps) and Goulding (jumps) also expected to be key performers.
EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Returning athletes: Boys – Noah Rooks, Luke Elliott; Girls – Janie Ennis, Haylie Evan
Other key athletes: Boys – Ian Cox, Jackson Spencer, Hunter Mauldin, Shaheem Webb, Davin Price, KJ Byrd; Girls – Meah Walsh, Piper Strong, Claire Cook, Chloe Cook
From the coach: “This year’s team has a curious mixture of athletes due to this year’s variations of the sports’ schedules, but as always, we’ll work through it.” – AJ Schwankert
Outlook: The Cavaliers did not get an official meet in last season, but Rooks (throws) and Elliott (distance runs) should lead the way for the boys. Rooks was a top-10 shot put thrower at the end of the 2019 outdoor season and top five by the 2020 indoor season. The Lady Cavs will also have experience in the distance runs from Ennis, Walsh and Strong.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Returning athletes: Boys – Tay Lowdermilk, Dalton Brittain; Girls – Lee Kania
Other key athletes: N/A
From the coach: “We are a very young team. Most of our team is made up of first-year runners, even though they may be juniors or seniors, so right now there is a big unknown factor. We do have some kids that have the ability, but they have to learn and compete.” – Robert McGimpsey
Outlook: Kania and Lowdermilk return for the Patriots as key sprinters with FHS looking to younger talent to account for points at meets this season. Brittain will handle distance runs. There is great anticipation for meets to return to the county this spring given the new rubberized surfaces, and FHS gets to show off its new digs first on Thursday in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference host meet.
NOTE: Patton preview capsule not available.