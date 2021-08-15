2021 Burke County H.S. volleyball preview capsules

From the coach: “With the move to the new CVAC conference, our goal is to be in the top three teams in the conference. We return six talented players and have added some power and speed to the mix. I am excited to see what this group can do together.” — Tracy Greene

Outlook: The Lady Cavaliers are set to embark on a new path in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference revival. Grigg returns as the team’s block leader while Abernathy and Wingate had 95% service accuracy last winter. EB also will feature a combination of outside and middle hitters and defensive specialists.

FREEDOM PATRIOTS

Last year’s record: 0-13, 0-11 NWC

Returning starters: Brooke Barker, Ava Thomas, Sarah Armentrout, Kaitlyn Puett, Mallory Evitt, Savannah Mooney, Amy Walton

Other key players: Ava Whitaker, Caroline McRacken, Kelbony Clark

From the coach: “I am looking forward to having an experienced group of seniors surrounded by even more talent. We have every piece of the puzzle and it will be important for us to get on the same page early and stay working together for the duration of the season.” — Connor Townsend