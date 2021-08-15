2021 Burke County H.S. volleyball preview capsules

DRAUGHN WILDCATS
Last year’s record: 8-6 NWFAC
Returning starters: Madison Powell, Bailey Bryant
Other key players: Sara Walker, Haygen Sigmon, Mattie Jensen, Christon Carswell, Addie Hart, Emma Lewis, Bella Williams, Ellie Bartlett, Ella Heavner
From the coach: “This year will be a new conference, but we have been preparing as though we are still in our old conference. With seven returning players, six of those seniors, we have a depth we’ve not had in years. This group of girls will be special they love the game, support each other, and are flexible with positions.” — Jamie Ward
Outlook: The Lady Wildcats, despite losing three key seniors to graduation, still have good depth to build on. Powell and Bryant return with the most experience for Draughn as Avery, Mountain Heritage, Owen and Rosman look to provide competition in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference.
EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Last year’s record: 4-9 NWFAC
Returning starters: Aubree Grigg, Reese Abernathy, Jordan Newton, Gabby Wingate
Other key players: Catherine Hammack, Trysten Hare, Katherine Greene, Roxy Taylor, Claire Cook, Caroline Pruitt, Janiyah Reinhardt-Phillips, Katlee McDonald, Katie Herrell
From the coach: “With the move to the new CVAC conference, our goal is to be in the top three teams in the conference. We return six talented players and have added some power and speed to the mix. I am excited to see what this group can do together.” — Tracy Greene
Outlook: The Lady Cavaliers are set to embark on a new path in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference revival. Grigg returns as the team’s block leader while Abernathy and Wingate had 95% service accuracy last winter. EB also will feature a combination of outside and middle hitters and defensive specialists.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year’s record: 0-13, 0-11 NWC
Returning starters: Brooke Barker, Ava Thomas, Sarah Armentrout, Kaitlyn Puett, Mallory Evitt, Savannah Mooney, Amy Walton
Other key players: Ava Whitaker, Caroline McRacken, Kelbony Clark
From the coach: “I am looking forward to having an experienced group of seniors surrounded by even more talent. We have every piece of the puzzle and it will be important for us to get on the same page early and stay working together for the duration of the season.” — Connor Townsend
Outlook: The Lady Patriots will feature much-experienced veterans including Thomas (team-leading 63 kills, 15 aces), Armentrout (40 kills, 7 aces) and Mooney (team-leading 65 assists). Watauga looks like the early-season favorite in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference as Freedom looks to climb its way through the standings this season.
PATTON PANTHERS
Last year’s record: 14-3, 12-2 NWFAC; lost 2A West Regional semifinals
Returning starters: Kenady Roper, Izora Gragg, Lainey Poteet, Christina Skelly, Danielle Wojcik, Cameron Greene, Kinley Attaway, Meredith Kearson
Other key players: Hayley Caraway, Jennifer Frye
From the coach: “I think with this new conference, we’re going to have to enter every game ready to play and be competitive.” — Cindy Powell
Outlook: After back-to-back stellar seasons culminating with deep playoff runs, the Lady Panthers still have a lot to look forward to in the post-Ella Gragg era. Kenady Roper, Izora Gragg, Lainey Poteet, Christina Skelly, Cameron Wojcik and Cameron Greene return a wealth of starting experience for PHS, which will have a new challenge this fall in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference. There, they’ll look to compete with Brevard, especially, for the conference championship and another crack at the playoffs.
— Compiled by Jason Baker and Justin Epley