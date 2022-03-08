2022 Burke Co. H.S. girls soccer team capsules

DRAUGHN WILDCATS

From the coach: “We have fresh legs and fresh talent moving in that we are excited to develop. We will hopefully be very competitive in this new conference.” — Jamie Ward

Outlook: Alexis Diaz returns to leas the Lady Wildcats with eight goals scored last season. She is replacing some of the output of graduate Haley Lowman, who set goal-scoring records for program. Goalkeeper Ada Caballero is also looking to set school records in saves. Draughn went 2 for 3 in a preseason jamboree scrimmage last weekend and is eyeing Madison and Owen as some of the competition to beat in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference.