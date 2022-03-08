2022 Burke Co. H.S. girls soccer team capsules

DRAUGHN WILDCATS
Last year’s record: 7-6 NWFAC
Returning starters: Alexis Diaz, Yadira Casteron, Ada Caballero
Other key players: Unavailable
From the coach: “We have fresh legs and fresh talent moving in that we are excited to develop. We will hopefully be very competitive in this new conference.” — Jamie Ward
Outlook: Alexis Diaz returns to leas the Lady Wildcats with eight goals scored last season. She is replacing some of the output of graduate Haley Lowman, who set goal-scoring records for program. Goalkeeper Ada Caballero is also looking to set school records in saves. Draughn went 2 for 3 in a preseason jamboree scrimmage last weekend and is eyeing Madison and Owen as some of the competition to beat in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference.
EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Last year’s record: 3-8-1 NWFAC
Returning starters: Alia Castrejon, Serenity Powell, Cattie Gonzales, Piper Strong, Chloe Cook, Ester Ambrocio, Jocelyn Olvera-Salgado, Marabeth Huffman
Other key players: Ashley Hernandez, Piper Chapman, Lily Jantes, Isabella Decato
From the coach: “We have a lot of returning players from last year’s team and an addition of some new exciting players. I believe we will find a lot of success in the conference this season.” — Sam Wall
Outlook: The Lady Cavaliers return two all-conference selections in Chloe Cook and Serenity Powell to carry them into a new season with Cook having duties at the goalkeeper position. Alia Castrejon and Cattie Gonzales were other key players for last year’s team looking to improve upon its sixth-place finish.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year’s record: 6-6 NWC
Returning starters: Kaylee Ollis, Maria Sic, Keyla Perez Rodridguez, Willow Conrad, Alisa Cruz Mendez, Ellie Deacon, Scout Conrad, Skylar Georges, McKenna Carver, Yurani Regino, Hannah Flemming, Abby Bryant
Other key players: Siashi Xiong, Kati Ortiz Rameriez, Luz Perez Velasquez, Haven Gladden, Kiley Carver, Makayla Xiong, Anastasia Angel Ortiz, Genesis Beccera Robles, Antonia Yax, Maria Perez Rodriguez
From the coach: Unavailable
Outlook: The Lady Patriots have both the top-end talent and the depth to compete in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference this season. Freedom is looking to improve on last year’s mid-pack finishing, battling against teams like Watauga and South Caldwell along the way. Early-season results against in-county competition have proven to be pretty promising thus far.
PATTON PANTHERS
Last year’s record: 8-6 NWFAC
Returning starters: Danielle Wojcik, Marissa Lor, Mary Jones, Faith Webb, Ellie Sacchetti
Other key players: Lorely Tzul Vasquez, Maleah Pritchard, Kadin Scism, Bella Johnson, Kimberly Vicente Lopez, Charlotte Rigsbee, Jaycee Mull, Kinsley Lor, Maria Francisco, Ashley Vicente Lopez, Stella Cross, Carly Rodriguez
From the coach: “Losing (senior captain) Ellie (Sacchetti) in the first game (to an injury) was a tremendous loss, but I expect the girls to rally around each other and improve each game. We have lots of new faces.” — Keith Scott
Outlook: The Lady Panthers will try to overcome the loss of their senior captain with a good mix of experience and youth as they enter into the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference this spring.
— Compiled by Jason Baker and Justin Epley