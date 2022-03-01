2022 Burke County H.S. baseball team capsules

DRAUGHN WILDCATS
Last year’s record: 8-6 NWFAC
Returning starters: Brayden Schutt, Trey Jensen, John Robert Abernathy, Thomas Lambert, Tanner Woody, Logan McGee
Other key players: Kelton Mitchell, Tate Jensen, Jacob Mull, Griffin Stephens
From the coach: “Our guys have been preparing for this season since they stepped foot on campus in August. We have a good core of returning starters who have been leaders for our new guys and have embraced the transition to high school baseball and adapted well to the culture that we have in place. Everyone is excited to have a full season of baseball.” — Mason Biddix
Outlook: The Wildcats have the lineup to compete in their first season with the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, led by junior Trey Jensen, who hit a team-high three home runs in last year’s shortened season. McGee (.300), Lambert (.370) and Abernathy (.375) also return to the batting order and Abernathy is back after striking out 11 batters from the mound.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year’s record: 3-11, 3-9 NWC
Returning starters: Mason Mozeley, Daniel Stevenson, Garren Bryant, Dakota Houk, Carson Dyson, Tristan Esquivel, Jagger Bailey
Other key players: Landon Cox, Emerson Miller, Henry Waters
From the coach: “We ended last season playing well and hope to start this season playing well. With only three teams in the 3A side of our conference, everybody is competing for a conference title and playoff berth. If we can consistently put balls into play and reduce strikeouts, we can win a lot of games and compete with most teams out there.” — Bradley Frodge
Outlook: Senior Mason Mozeley leads the Patriots at catcher and with his baserunning ability as Garren Bryant, Jagger Bailey and Carson Dyson also will be relied upon offensively this spring. Bryant and Daniel Stevenson will be leading the Patriots’ pitching rotation. Freedom will be facing new conference opposition Ashe County and Hibriten in their portion of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
PATTON PANTHERS
Last year’s record: 10-4 NWFAC
Returning starters: Waylon Rutherford, Brayson Buff, Brayden Pearson, Easton McCoy, Cole Whisnant, Christian White, Nick McGee
Other key players: Braxton Hensley, Triston Rosenberger, Jack Powell, Reid Pons
From the coach: “Going into a new conference that has several first-class baseball programs, we have to compete every night and finish near the top of the conference to make a trip to the playoffs. We have a great group of seniors and everyone has worked hard in the offseason. Hopefully, it will pay off for us in the spring.” — Jonathan Browning
Outlook: Waylon Rutherford, last year’s Burke County co-player of the year alongside Patton graduate Peyton Smith, led 2021’s Patton squad with a .525 batting average and nine doubles while Brayson Buff (14) and Brayden Pearson (12) led in runs batted in. Buff also joins a strong returning pitching rotation needed for the competition of the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference, led by East Rutherford.
NOTE: East Burke team capsule not available.
Compiled by Jason Baker