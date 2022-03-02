2022 Burke County H.S. softball team capsules

Outlook: The Lady Panthers have a solid mix of returning starters and new depth as they venture into the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference. Lail and Kearson, who both tallied a home run last season, return to lead the offense along with Emma Grindstaff, Bridget Patrick and Hailey Snodgrass, who all hit over .300. Collectively, they will try to replace the production of now-graduated Kara Redwine, who led last year’s squad with 13 RBIs. Patrick, who pitched 45 ⅓ innings last season 34 strikeouts and a 6.33 ERA, returns to lead the way from the circle.