2022 Burke County H.S. softball team capsules

DRAUGHN WILDCATS
Last year’s record: 9-5 NWFAC
Returning starters: Regan Winkler, Maddison Powell, Maddie Crouch, Brianna Nations, Katie Cozort
Other key players: Aubrie Snyder, Lanie Winebarger, Katie Hamm, Addi Poteet, Haley Bright, Macie Shelton, Chloe Pyatte, Eva Edgerton
From the coach: “We might go through some growing pains early, but I like the work ethic and attitude I have seen from these girls. We can be a team to be reckoned with as we continue to get better with the season progressing.” — Chris Cozort
Outlook: Despite only losing one player, Chloe Gary, to graduation from last year’s team, Cozort still sees this season as a rebuilding period. Five key position players return for the Lady Wildcats, but the team is working in three new pitchers. Familiar playoff foes Madison, Mountain Heritage and Owen look to be the competition in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference.
EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Last year’s record: 4-10 NWFAC
Returning starters: Taylor Bostain, Madyson Johnson, Kaylee Page, Grace Hammack, Katherine Greene
Other key players: Love Tallent, Catherine Hammack, Addie Fortenberry, Kyndal Morrison, Raegan Carter, Emma Barden, Trysten Hare, Sarah Harrison, Kaitlyn Nations
From the coach: “This year’s team is talented, young, and hungry for competition. Our goal is to have a winning record and make the playoffs this season.” — Tracy Greene
Outlook: The Lady Cavaliers look to be strong in experience for their return to the Catawba Valley 2A Conference with each returning starter batting at least .300 and filling every position but two, led by catcher Taylor Bostain and first baseman Katherine Greene, who combined for three home runs last season. Seniors Catherine Hammack and Love Tallent return after a season hiatus and freshman Addie Fortenberry joins returner Kaylee Page in the pitching rotation for East Burke.
FREEDOM PATRIOTS
Last year’s record: 0-14, 0-12 NWC
Returning starters: Haley Powell, Sarah Armentrout, Izzy Edmonson, Madilynn Taylor, Mikhayla Lingafelt, Kaitlyn Puett, Jasmine Webb, Destiny White, Kelbony Clark
Other key players: Kadance Ward, Kaitlin Taylor, Lani Billings, Hannah Buchanan, Daniell Robinson, Abigayle Jernigan
From the coach: “We have a solid mix of upperclassman leadership and underclassmen who are ready to go to work. Add some tenacity and grit into the mix and this group is collectively one of the most competitive teams we’ve had in a while. I’m expecting big things from them and look forward to watching them compete.” — Connor Townsend
Outlook: The Patriots return to a tough Northwestern 3A/4A Conference headlined by Alexander Central and South Caldwell, along with Watauga, Ashe County and Hibriten. After a difficult season during last spring’s abbreviated campaign, Freedom has more experience to lean on this time around.
PATTON PANTHERS
Last year’s record: 2-12 NWFAC
Returning starters: Hailey Snodgrass, Bridget Patrick, Cierra Lail, Heaven Henning, Emily Shuping, Emma Grindstaff, Meredith Kearson
Other key players: Marleigh Carswell, Kara Redwine, Kadence Clontz, Katie Lail, Joellie Pinto, Kailey Buchanan, Ellie Shuping, Abigail Carpenter, Madison Abele
From the coach: Unavailable
Outlook: The Lady Panthers have a solid mix of returning starters and new depth as they venture into the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference. Lail and Kearson, who both tallied a home run last season, return to lead the offense along with Emma Grindstaff, Bridget Patrick and Hailey Snodgrass, who all hit over .300. Collectively, they will try to replace the production of now-graduated Kara Redwine, who led last year’s squad with 13 RBIs. Patrick, who pitched 45 ⅓ innings last season 34 strikeouts and a 6.33 ERA, returns to lead the way from the circle.
— Compiled by Jason Baker and Justin Epley