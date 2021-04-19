32 local H.S. football players on all-conference lists

Nelson led the team in receiving with 231 yards and five touchdowns and on defense, he tallied 27 tackles (four for loss), three sacks and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a TD.

Poteet, the senior leader of the defense, racked up 52 tackles (eight for loss), two sacks and three QB hurries, all while battling an injury throughout the season that cost him one game.

Pritchard caught 11 passes for 162 yards and a TD as receiver and defensively, collected 42 tackles (six for loss), a sack, 10 QB hurries and forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.

Sophomore Rector anchored the offensive line with 35 pancake blocks and also was a force on defense with 34 tackles (four for loss), three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Rhoney registered 33 pancake blocks for the O-line and 23 tackles (one for loss) on the defensive line, adding an interception that he returned for a TD.

Wilkins, a sophomore second-year starter, racked up 72 tackles (five for loss), six QB hurries and two forced fumbles.

Lambert had 53 tackles (five for loss) and two sacks and Price had 34 tackles and three picks.