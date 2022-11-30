460 days later, 56-6 game a distant memory for Draughn, Mount Airy squads

MOUNT AIRY — In the moment, a 56-6 football game is thrilling for the winners and embarrassing for the losers, but the result typically gets flushed from both teams’ systems as they look elsewhere to gauge real success and improvement.

That’s certainly the case 460 days after last year’s nonconference game between Draughn and Mount Airy, when the Granite Bears scored a dominant 50-point victory on Aug. 28, 2021, in Valdese in a game that was a last-minute addition to the schedule due to COVID-19 issues.

Both teams have put a world of distance between their current selves and their 15-months-ago versions as they prepare to do battle in the NCHSAA 1A West Regional championship game this Friday in Mount Airy, where the winner will go to the state title game on Dec. 10 in Raleigh.

“I’d honestly say growth and maturity,” DHS coach Chris Powell said of his team’s biggest improvements since last year’s loss. “When we played Mount Airy last year in Game 1, we both had a little over 24 hours to get prepared for it. We started a bunch of sophomores, and so did they. We had a lot of kids seeing their first experience at the high school varsity level. And nerves get to you.

“We were not very good at that time last year. You see the growth all the way across the board. Our defense, No. 1, gave up 56 points in that game. We gave up 62 against Mitchell (later in the season). The defense now is being pretty solid all across the board. On the offensive line, we were bad. To be where we are now with the offensive line, we’re very productive, very strong, very athletic, very quick.”

Draughn’s skill positions also are improved, with two of those who were sophomores — quarterback Eli Tillery and running back Nigel Dula — transformed into elite junior playmakers with some solid senior help around them.

“Just peeking at the film from last year and seeing the physical difference in Eli Tillery and Nigel Dula, it’s a world of difference,” Powell said. “From an athletic standpoint, the growth and maturity our skill guys have shown — we lost (wide receiver) Zach Pinkerton (to a season-ending injury) in this game last year. We’ll have him back for a full game. Eli got knocked out right before halftime in that game, so we’ll have him. It’s a lot of growth that’s taken place in the last 15 months.”

But just because the No. 6 seed Wildcats (13-1) have put last year’s loss far in the rearview mirror, that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few lingering lessons from it. Draughn committed six turnovers — three interceptions and three lost fumbles — and learned how quickly that can snowball as the Granite Bears jumped to leads of 23-0 after a quarter, 36-6 by halftime and 50-6 after three periods.

“No. 1, you can’t have six turnovers,” Powell said. “We turned the ball over six times in that game last year. So, that’s been something that was a huge focus throughout the rest of last season and has been a huge focus this year. Take care of the football and you don’t give them a short field to score. We did that on several occasions.

“Besides that, it’s just having a chip on our shoulder. I felt like last year when we had that game, Draughn was starting to get a little recognition in 1A and had jumped into the polls. We let that get to us. We got to feeling too good about ourselves and we got humbled real quick. That’s been a focus this whole entire week. Don’t worry about what the polls say. Don’t worry about what the rankings say. We haven’t proven anything yet, and we’ve still got a job to do. We’ve got to continue that job Friday night at Mount Airy.”

Last year’s Granite Bears went on to finish 13-1 at the undefeated Northwest 1A Conference champions, not losing until the 1A West Regional semifinals, 21-14 versus Mitchell. Despite similarly considerable success this year en route to another 13-1 mark and the No. 2 seed, Mount Airy coach J.K. Adkins says the last 460 days have changed his team a lot, too.

“It’s two different teams,” Adkins said. “What happened last year means nothing to us. We know (Draughn is) a lot better. We know they’re a different team. The whole dynamic of our team is a little bit different. Each year is a little bit different. The people we’re putting on the field are a little bit different. How we approach things is a little bit better. We’re a little more mature and able to control what we can control a little bit better.

“A lot of people look back at that game and say, ‘You guys throttled them last year.’ But that was a different set of circumstances, too. We played that game on one day of preparation. That was a Saturday game because we both lost a game on Friday due to COVID. We’d had virtually no practice, and they didn’t either. They’ve gotten a lot better. They’re a lot better up front offensive line-wise, and they’re a lot better on defense. We don’t look back at that game at all, to be honest. Our guys understand it’s a different team and we’re a different team. It’s a whole different set of circumstances.”

Many of the major players from last year’s matchup do return for this one, however.

For Draughn, Dula ran 13 times for 71 yards, Tillery completed 10 of 13 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown and Pinkerton caught three passes for 90 yards and a score.

And for Mount Airy, running back Tyler Mason ran six times for 66 yards and three TDs, quarterback Ian Gallimore had a score through the air and on the ground and Caleb Reid had a rushing TD.