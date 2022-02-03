55 local entries headed to swimming regionals

The Lady Wildcats will be represented by Rhyannon Reasoner (No. 7 in 100 backstroke and No. 11 in 500 freestyle), Gigi Smith (No. 7 in 100 butterfly and No. 11 in 50 freestyle), Sarah Mull (No. 22 in individual medley), Allyson Auton (No. 24 in 100 freestyle), and relay teams in the 200 medley (No. 8) and 200 freestyle (No. 9).

The East Burke boys’ representatives include Landon Lennex (No. 7 in 500 freestyle and No. 10 in 200 freestyle), Taylor Lennex (No. 14 in 500 freestyle and No. 19 in 200 freestyle), Robbie Stringfield (No. 15 in 100 backstroke and No. 24 in 200 freestyle), Jeremy Gray (No. 18 in 100 butterfly), and relay teams in the 400 freestyle (No. 13), 200 medley (No. 17) and 200 freestyle (No. 22).

The Lady Cavaliers’ entries include Gracie Hall (No. 23 in 100 freestyle) and relay teams in the 400 freestyle (No. 16), 200 freestyle (No. 22) and 200 medley (No. 24).

The Patton boys’ Coley Welch is the county’s top overall seed (No. 5 in 50 freestyle and No. 6 in 100 freestyle) and the Panthers also are represented by relay teams in the 200 freestyle (No. 19) and 200 medley (No. 19).

The Lady Panthers’ berths include Ellie Sacchetti (No. 9 in 100 butterfly and No. 19 in 50 freestyle) and relay teams in the 200 freestyle (No. 19) and 200 medley (No. 20).

