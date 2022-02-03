55 local entries headed to swimming regionals

CHARLOTTE — A total of 55 Burke County swimming entries are bound for the NCHSAA 1A/2A West and 3A West Regional events at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center this weekend.
Freedom has 18 regional entries in 3A West on Saturday and Draughn has 15, East Burke has 14 and Patton has eight for the 1A/2A West meet on Friday.
For the Patriot boys, entries include Emerson Miller (No. 6 seed in 50 freestyle and No. 10 in 100 freestyle), Caelan Houpe (No. 18 in 100 butterfly), Nathaniel Carswell (No. 19 in 100 backstroke and No. 24 in 200 freestyle), Timothy Truitt (No. 19 in 200 freestyle and No. 20 in 500 freestyle), and relay teams in the 200 freestyle (No. 8), 400 freestyle (No. 10) and 200 medley (No. 21).
The Lady Patriots’ berths include Maria Sic (No. 13 in 100 backstroke), Kennedy Carswell (No. 15 in 200 freestyle), Maria Perez Rodriguez (No. 18 in 100 butterfly), Sara Succop (No. 19 in 100 butterfly), Keyla Perez Rodriguez (No. 21 in 100 freestyle), and relay teams in the 400 freestyle (No. 11), 200 freestyle (No. 13) and 200 medley (No. 15).
The Draughn boys’ entries are Jake Hudson (No. 6 in 100 butterfly and No. 6 in 500 freestyle), Trey Jensen (No. 8 in 50 freestyle and No. 11 in 100 breaststroke), and relay teams in the 200 freestyle (No. 8), 200 medley (No. 9) and 400 freestyle (No. 18).
The Lady Wildcats will be represented by Rhyannon Reasoner (No. 7 in 100 backstroke and No. 11 in 500 freestyle), Gigi Smith (No. 7 in 100 butterfly and No. 11 in 50 freestyle), Sarah Mull (No. 22 in individual medley), Allyson Auton (No. 24 in 100 freestyle), and relay teams in the 200 medley (No. 8) and 200 freestyle (No. 9).
The East Burke boys’ representatives include Landon Lennex (No. 7 in 500 freestyle and No. 10 in 200 freestyle), Taylor Lennex (No. 14 in 500 freestyle and No. 19 in 200 freestyle), Robbie Stringfield (No. 15 in 100 backstroke and No. 24 in 200 freestyle), Jeremy Gray (No. 18 in 100 butterfly), and relay teams in the 400 freestyle (No. 13), 200 medley (No. 17) and 200 freestyle (No. 22).
The Lady Cavaliers’ entries include Gracie Hall (No. 23 in 100 freestyle) and relay teams in the 400 freestyle (No. 16), 200 freestyle (No. 22) and 200 medley (No. 24).
The Patton boys’ Coley Welch is the county’s top overall seed (No. 5 in 50 freestyle and No. 6 in 100 freestyle) and the Panthers also are represented by relay teams in the 200 freestyle (No. 19) and 200 medley (No. 19).
The Lady Panthers’ berths include Ellie Sacchetti (No. 9 in 100 butterfly and No. 19 in 50 freestyle) and relay teams in the 200 freestyle (No. 19) and 200 medley (No. 20).
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.