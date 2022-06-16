84 local athletes named all-conference for spring

Nine locals were bestowed individual awards and a grand total of at least 84 Burke County athletes were named all-conference as four local leagues released their lists of accolades for the spring.

At Draughn, Tate Jensen was named Pitcher of the Year and Mason Biddix was Coach of the Year for Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference baseball, Katie Cozort was the WHC’s Player of the Year for softball, and Ryan Kisner was the league’s boys tennis Coach of the Year.

At East Burke, Sam Mace was the Catawba Valley 2A Conference Player of the Year for boys golf and Spencer Goins was Sprinter of the Year for CVAC boys track.

And at Freedom, Skylar Georges was the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Co-Player of the Year for girls soccer, Alex Bock was Player of the Year for NWC boys golf, and Drew Costello was named Field Athlete of the Year for boys track.

Biddix and Jensen guided the Wildcats to one of the best seasons in program history with a 20-4 overall mark and an 11-1 record in WHC play en route to a league championship and a second-round NCHSAA 1A state playoff berth. Jensen, a freshman, pitched a team-high 62 2/3 innings with team-best marks of a 1.23 ERA, eight wins and 92 strikeouts. Jensen also hit a team-best .395 with squad-leading marks of 30 hits and seven doubles with 18 RBIs, 18 runs scored and one home run.

He was joined as All-WHC in baseball by teammates Brayden Schutt, Trey Jensen, Thomas Lambert, Logan McGee and Jacob Mull.

Cozort earned Player of the Year honors after hitting .590 with 43 RBIs, 42 runs scored, eight home runs, 12 doubles, five triples and 15 stolen bases as the Lady Wildcats went 16-9 overall, 9-3 in finishing second in the WHC and reached the second round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs.

Other DHS softball All-WHC players included Regan Winkler, Brianna Nations, Maddie Crouch, Laney Winebarger, Katie Hamm and Maddison Powell.

In earning WHC boys tennis Coach of the Year honors, Kisner led Draughn to a 7-4 overall mark and a 5-3 WHC record en route to a second-place overall finish and first place in the 1A portion of the league standings. DHS also earned a berth in the NCHSAA 1A dual-team state playoffs.

Kisner’s All-WHC boys tennis players included Corey Powell, Ryan Williams, Zaydin Pritchard and Ben Zimmer.

Mace was named CVAC Player of the Year after finishing in an eighth-place tie at the NCHSAA 2A state championships, played at the Foxfire Golf Club Red Course in Foxfire Village. Mace also tied for first at the NCHSAA 2A West Regional at Cleghorn Golf and Sports Club in Rutherfordton.

Goins was named CVAC boys track Sprinter of the Year with all-league nods in the 4x100 relay, the 100 and the 200. At the NCHSAA 2A state championships, he was fourth in the 100, seventh in the 200 and was part of the 12th-place 4x100 relay team. Going was second, third and second, respectively, in those events at the NCHSAA 2A West Regional and earned titles in the latter two at the CVAC championships.

He was joined as All-CVAC in track by EB teammates Taylor Bostain (girls shot put and discus), Piper Strong (girls 4x800 relay), Mekenzie Harris (girls 4x800 relay), Phil McDaniel (girls 4x800 relay), Meah Walsh (girls 4x800 relay and 3200), Davin Price (boys triple jump), Asher Gebhard (boys 4x100 relay), Mason Robison (boys 4x100 relay), Avery Fraley (boys 4x100 relay and high jump) and Kenneth Byrd (boys pole vault, long jump and hurdles).

Georges was named NWC girls soccer Co-Player of the Year after a season in which she scored a team-high 26 goals and tallied a team-second best 12 assists, helping guide the Lady Patriots to a 12-6-1 overall mark, a 6-4 NWC record and an NCHSAA 3A state playoff berth.

Teammates recognized as All-NWC in girls soccer included Abby Bryant, Ellie Deacon, Keyla Perez Rodriguez, Malia Withrow, Kaylee Ollis, McKenna Carver (honorable mention) and Yurani Regino (honorable mention).

Bock was recognized as NWC boys golf Player of the Year after finishing in a tie for ninth place at the NCHSAA 3A state championships at Pinehurst Resort’s No. 6 Course in Pinehurst. He was runner-up at the NCHSAA 3A West Regional at River Bend YMCA Golf Course in Shelby. Bock helped guide the Patriots to the NWC team championship, winning individual title honors.

He was joined as All-NWC in boys golf by teammates Braxton Reinhardt, Lawson Biggerstaff, Michael Cates and Wilson Cates.

Costello earned NWC boys track Field Athlete of the Year honors after finishing second at the NCHSAA 3A state championships in the long jump and 13th in the triple jump. At the NCHSAA 3A West Regional, Costello was first in the long jump and third in the triple jump. And at the NWC championships, he placed first in the long jump, second in the triple jump and third in the boys 200.

Teammate Dalton Brittain also was named All-NWC for boys track.

Draughn’s other All-WHC recognitions were given to Alexis Diaz, Yadira Castrejon and Aylen Reyes in girls soccer and Guian Collado in boys golf. The All-WHC track list is not yet available.

East Burke received additional All-CVAC honors for Colin Eckard and Cooper Greene in baseball; Bostain, Addy Fortenberry and Kaylee Paige in softball; Ashley Hernandez and Serenity Powell in girls soccer; and Robbie Stringfield in boys tennis.

Other Freedom athletes named All-NWC included Mason Mozeley, Garren Bryant, Jagger Bailey (honorable mention), Daniel Stevenson (honorable mention) and Carson Dyson (honorable mention) in baseball; Jasmine Webb, Daniell Robinson (honorable mention), Tristan Silva Juarez (honorable mention) and Sarah Armentrout (honorable mention) in softball; and B.J. Vang, Kenneth Hernandez Villanueva (honorable mention) and Teague Ballew (honorable mention) in boys tennis.

In the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference, Patton received all-league recognitions for Waylon Rutherford and Brayden Pearson in baseball; Cierra Lail and Bridget Patrick in softball; Marissa Lor, Stella Cross, Faith Webb and Ashley Vicente Lopez in girls soccer; Banks Barber in boys tennis; Brady Chamberlain in boys golf; and Madi Clay (girls 1600 and 3200), Vance Jones (boys 800) and Connor Rudisill (boys high jump) in track.

Patton’s all-conference selections for lacrosse were Anthony Hernandez and Alex Buckner in boys and Bailey Tallent and Anna Christensen in girls.

