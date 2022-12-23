94 Burke fall athletes named all-conference, 12 locals win awards

A total of 94 Burke County fall-sport prep athletes were named all-conference and 12 local players and coaches claimed individual awards as the four local leagues released their lists of accolades.

For Draughn in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference junior quarterback Eli Tillery was named player of the year, junior running back Nigel Dula was selected as offensive player of the year, senior Luke Rector was chosen co-lineman of the year, and Chris Powell was tabbed as coach of the year in football. In girls tennis, senior Katie Cozort was named player of the year and Kelsey Houser was selected as coach of the year. And DHS’ Shawn Street was the WHC’s coach of the year in boys soccer.

East Burke’s Heather Ramsey was named the Catawba Valley 2A Conference girls coach of the year in cross country.

For Freedom in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, senior kick returner/punter Carson Dyson was picked as special teams player of the year in football.

And for Patton in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference, Isai Jimenez Luna was defensive player of the year and Keith Scott was named coach of the year in boys soccer. And Allie Witherspoon was named player of the year in girls golf.

Tillery, Dula and Rector were joined as All-WHC in football by Donnell Wilkins, Eli Pritchard, Zach Pinkerton, Josh Elkins, Hampton Blackwell, Connor Pinkerton and Will Price, along with honorable mention selections Thomas Lambert, Jesus Becerra, Shaydon Pino, Tristan Hines, Trevor Houston and Bryan Sanchez.

Along with Cozort, Maddison Powell, Jenna Coffey, Maria Medrano, Aubrey Childers and Abbey Humphries were named All-WHC in girls soccer.

Other Patriots named All-NWC in football included Avery Pollard, Chris Hensley, Nathan Vue, B.G. Hampton, Demarcus Lowrance, Sacred Baylor, Jaylen Barnett, Julian Castro, Curt Young (honorable mention) and Mikey Cowling (honorable mention).

Jimenez Luna was joined as All-MF7 in boys soccer by Xavier Bernabe, Collin Callahan, Charles Moreales and Alex Buckner.

Katie Riebel also was All-MF7 in girls golf alongside Witherspoon.

Draughn’s All-WHC selections for volleyball included Madison Powell, Emma Lewis, Speed Hatley, Addison Poteet and Bella Williams. In girls golf, All-WHC honors went to Lady Wildcats Gigi Smith (All-WHC Tournament), Sarah Mull, Charis Hyde and Laney Hodge. And in cross country, DHS got All-WHC selections in Ryan Williams, Avie Helton and Ambria Blalock. The All-WHC list for boys soccer was not available.

At East Burke, the Cavaliers got All-CVAC selections in football for Luke Wilson, Jacob Hodges, Ben Mast, Jacob Dellinger (honorable mention) and Levi Coble (honorable mention). EBHS boys soccer players Jaccob Fair, Eli Carico, Joey Williams (honorable mention) and Raleigh Slutsky (honorable mention) were named All-CVAC. In volleyball, the Lady Cavaliers’ All-CVAC players were Katherine Greene, Aubree Grigg and Reese Abernathy (honorable mention). EB’s girls tennis All-CVAC selections went to Taylor Bostain, Braelyn Stilwell and Marabeth Huffman (honorable mention). And in cross country, the Cavs’ Meah Walsh, Ashley Hernandez, Piper Strong, Cadence Willis, Elijah Baker and Marc Denton were All-CVAC.

Freedom claimed All-NWC selections in boys soccer for Isaac Searcy, Ashton Alva (honorable mention) and Cole Johnson (honorable mention). Hannah Buchanan, Mary Taylor (honorable mention) and Ava Whitaker (honorable mention) were picked as All-NWC in volleyball for the Lady Patriots. In girls golf, the Lady Pats’ Hana Piercy was chosen as All-NWC. Ellie Deacon and Emily Kania (honorable mention) were named All-NWC in girls tennis for Freedom. And FHS’ All-NWC selections for cross country were Colby Anderson, Katie Deacon and Leah Kirksey.

Patton’s All-MF7 picks for football included Kamden Stephens, Colten Dale, Reid Pons, Dawson Carswell and Randan Clarke. In volleyball, the Lady Panthers’ All-NWC selections were Izora Gragg and Christina Skelly. Riley Berry (honorable mention) was named All-MF7 for PHS in girls soccer. And Patton earned an All-MF7 nod in cross country for Charlie Bennett.