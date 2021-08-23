All 3 Caldwell County prep football teams out this week

LENOIR — All three Caldwell County high school football teams will be out of commission for Friday’s Week 2 action due to COVID-19 exposures, according to reports by the Lenoir News-Topic and others.

The News-Topic says South Caldwell’s game at Hickory and West Caldwell’s game at R-S Central have been canceled, while Hibriten’s scheduled home game versus Hunter Huss has been classified as “postponed.”

Hickory now is slated to host Charlotte Latin this Friday night. The Gaston Gazette reports Huss is seeking another opponent. It is unclear whether R-S Central, a Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference foe of Patton, will do so.

In Week 1, South Caldwell, of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference alongside Freedom, topped West Caldwell, a Catawba Valley 2A Conference opponent of East Burke, by an 18-7 margin. Hibriten, also of the NWC, meanwhile, fell to East Lincoln by a 39-7 score.

The Gaston Gazette also reports the Ashbrook-T.C. Roberson Week 2 contest is off.

