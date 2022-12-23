All 8 county squads to indulge in holiday hoops

Burke County’s eight prep basketball teams will hit the floor for some holiday hoops action at two different tournaments across four total days this week.

The Freedom Christmas Invitational, back for a 48th installment, runs Monday through Wednesday and also includes both Draughn teams. East Burke’s and Patton’s squads, meanwhile, will participate in the two-day McDowell Christmas Invitational on Wednesday and Thursday.

Freedom’s event will feature eight games daily — 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. for girls and 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. for boys — while the McDowell tourney will have four games both days, with girls action at 2 and 5 p.m. and boys contests at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

The Patriot boys (6-3), who are coming off a 62-60 nonconference home win over A.C. Reynolds, will cap off the first day’s action by hosting Chase (3-4), which enters on a three-game winning streak after beating East Rutherford at home and sweeping East Henderson in a home-and-away series.

The Lady Patriots (7-2), however, enter the tourney off a loss, having fallen 46-36 to A.C. Reynolds. They’ll face Rising Stars Prep (1-3) at 7 p.m. on Monday.

The Draughn girls (6-2), who are on a hot streak most recently featuring an 82-80 overtime nonconference win at Ashe County, will tip off the tournament’s opening game versus Charlotte Country Day (5-10), which already has played in multiple tournaments this season and will arrive at FHS with the most games played of any squad.

The Draughn boys (3-4), who enter having lost three of their last four, will open the tournament at 2:30 p.m. on Monday against R-S Central (6-4), which has lost two of three.

Other opening-day boys action includes Enka (8-1) versus Hibriten (4-4) at 1 p.m. and West Caldwell against T.C. Roberson (2-8) at 5:30 p.m. Additional girls contests include Enka (0-10) versus Hibriten (8-1) at 11:30 a.m. and Ashbrook (6-2) against Shelby (5-0) at 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s championship bracket games will be played at 4 and 7 p.m. (girls) and 5:30 and 8 p.m. (boys) following consolation bracket matchups at 10 and 11:30 a.m. (girls) and 1 and 2:30 p.m. (boys).

Wednesday will feature seventh-place games at 10 a.m. (girls) and 1 p.m. (boys), fifth-place contests at 11:30 a.m. (girls) and 2:30 p.m. (boys), third-place games at 4 (girls) and 5:30 p.m. (boys) and championship matches at 7 (girls) and 8:30 p.m. (boys).

Wednesday’s opening round of the McDowell Christmas Invitational will see East Burke and Patton square off in both boys and girls.

The Lady Cavaliers (6-1) and Lady Panthers (0-10), who met in Icard on Nov. 29 in a 60-14 EB win, will start off the tournament at 2p.m. The Patton boys (4-5) and East Burke boys (0-7), following Nov. 29’s 59-44 road win for PHS, will square off at 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s other games include the host McDowell girls (8-2) versus Avery County (1-9) at 5 p.m. and the Titan boys (3-7) against the Viking boys (8-2) at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s lineup includes the third-place girls game at 2 p.m., the third-place boys game at 3:30 p.m., the championship girls game at 5 p.m. and the boys title matchup at 6:30 p.m.