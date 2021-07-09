ALL-BURKE CO. BASEBALL/SOFTBALL: Rutherford, Smith, Gary named county players of year

Patton junior catcher Waylon Rutherford and senior pitcher/first baseman Peyton Smith are The News Herald’s 2021 Burke County high school baseball co-players of the year, while Draughn senior shortstop Chloe Gary is county player of the year in softball.

This is the second time The News Herald has awarded baseball and softball county accolades since reviving them in 2019 after a long absence, before the 2020 season was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rutherford and Smith are joined on the first team by Panthers teammates Brayson Buff (Jr., SS/P), Noah Morgan (Sr., OF), Brayden Pearson (Sr., OF), Christian White (Jr., P/OF), as well as Draughn’s Marshall Byrd (Sr., SS/P), Freedom’s Mason Mozeley (Jr., P/C) and East Burke’s Ben Elkins (Sr., P/C).

In softball, Gary is accompanied on the first team by Lady Wildcats teammates Katie Cozort (So., CF), Maddie Crouch (Fr., 3B), Dakota Melancon (So., P) and Regan Winkler (Jr., C), as well as East Burke’s Taylor Bostain (So., C) and Grace Hammack (Fr., LF), Patton’s Emma Grindstaff (So., C/3B) and Freedom’s Mikhayla Lingafelt (So., P).