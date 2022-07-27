ALL-BURKE CO. BASEBALL/SOFTBALL: Tate Jensen, Mason Mozeley, Katie Cozort named county players of year

Draughn freshman pitcher/infielder Tate Jensen and Freedom senior catcher/pitcher Mason Mozeley are The News Herald’s 2022 Burke County high school baseball co-players of the year, while Draughn junior outfielder Katie Cozort is county player of the year in softball.

Jensen and Mozeley are joined on the first team by Draughn’s Trey Jensen, Logan McGee and Brayden Schutt; East Burke’s Colin Eckard and Cooper Greene; Freedom’s Garren Bryant; and Patton’s Brayson Buff and Waylon Rutherford.

In softball, Cozort is accompanied on the first team by Lady Wildcats teammates Maddie Crouch, Maddison Powell and Regan Winkler; East Burke’s Taylor Bostain and Grace Hammack; Freedom’s Tristan Silva Juarez and Jasmine Webb; and Patton’s Emma Grindstaff and Bridget Patrick.

Jensen led the county with a 1.23 ERA and 92 strikeouts across 62 2/3 innings of work in his first prep season as he was named the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference pitcher of the year. He also hit a county third-best .395 with 18 RBIs, 18 runs scored, seven doubles and 11 stolen bases and posted a fielding percentage of .966, good for fifth in the county.

Mozeley led the county in three statistical categories, including batting average (.529), RBIs (31), home runs (eight). He also tallied 22 runs scored, six doubles and seven stolen bases. On the mound, Mozeley posted an ERA of 4.31 with a county third-best 50 strikeouts across 26 innings. He also managed a fielding percentage of .931. Mozeley earned All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference honors.

Trey Jensen hit .303 with a county second-best 25 RBIs, 20 runs scored, three home runs, a county-best three triples, three doubles and 10 stolen bases. He was second in the county with a 2.30 ERA, tossing 48 strikeouts, and posted a .940 fielding percentage on his way to All-WHC honors.

McGee hit .365 with 22 RBIs, 16 runs scored, four doubles and 13 stolen bases. He was third in the county with a .975 fielding percentage. McGee also was named All-WHC.

Schutt hit .355 with 15 RBIs, a county-leading 32 runs scored, two doubles and a county second-best 15 stolen bases. His fielding percentage was .855 and he, too, garnered All-WHC recognition.

Eckard hit .260 with seven runs scored and six doubles. On the mound, he posted a county third-best 2.61 ERA with 43 strikeouts. Eckard posted a .913 ERA and was named All-Catawba Valley 2A Conference.

Greene hit .302 with a team-high 10 RBIs, six runs scored, two home runs and two doubles. He tallied a 4.27 ERA on the hill for the Cavaliers with 10 strikeouts to go along with a .947 fielding percentage. Greene also earned All-CVAC honors.

Bryant hit .313 with nine RBIs, 10 runs scored and a county-best seven doubles. He had an ERA of 5.73 with 33 strikeouts. Bryant’s fielding percentage was .964 and he was named All-NWC.

Buff hit .197 with 10 RBIs, six runs scored and three doubles. He led Patton with a 3.21 ERA and tossed 34 strikeouts. Buff’s fielding percentage was .967.

Rutherford hit a county second-best .400 with 11 RBIs, nine runs scored and five doubles. He also led the county with a .979 fielding percentage. Rutherford was named All-Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference.

Crouch hit a county third-best .470 with 23 RBIs, a county second-best 37 runs scored, a county second-best six home runs, a county second-best three triples and a county-leading 13 doubles. She was named All-WHC.

Powell hit .442 with a county third-best 26 RBIs, a county third-best 28 runs scored, a county third-best five home runs and nine doubles. She also earned All-WHC recognition.

Winkler hit a county second-best .549 with a county second-best 29 RBIs, 22 runs scored, two triples and a county third-best 10 doubles. She also was named to the All-WHC list.

Bostain hit a team-high .382 with 11 RBIs, eight runs scored and two home runs. She led the county with a .992 fielding percentage and was named All-CVAC.

Hammack hit .350 with 10 RBIs, 15 runs scored and nine doubles. She posted a .903 fielding percentage.

Silva Juarez hit .382 with 17 RBIs and six doubles. She had a county second-best .989 fielding percentage and collected All-NWC honorable mention accolades.

Webb hit .417 with nine RBIs, 20 runs scored, two triples, seven doubles and six stolen bases. She tallied a .932 fielding percentage and was named All-NWC.

Grindstaff hit .321 with 12 RBIs, six runs scored and four doubles. She was third in the county with a .970 fielding percentage.

Patrick hit a team-high .392 with nine runs scored and five doubles. She tallied a 6.33 ERA and 34 strikeouts. Patrick’s fielding percentage was .877 and she was named All-MF7.

SECOND TEAMS

Baseball

John Robert Abernathy, Draughn — Hit .188 with 10 RBIs, 18 runs scored and six stolen bases; 4.01 ERA, 33 strikeouts; .920 fielding percentage.

Jagger Bailey, Freedom — Hit .238 with 11 RBIs, 13 runs scored, three doubles and 11 stolen bases; .962 fielding percentage.

Carson Dyson, Freedom — Hit .371 with five RBIs, 22 runs scored, two doubles and 12 stolen bases; .704 fielding percentage.

Thomas Lambert, Draughn — Hit .338 with 17 RBIs, 26 runs scored, three doubles and 18 stolen bases; .829 fielding percentage.

Kelton Mitchell, Draughn — Hit .235 with 12 RBIs, 14 runs scored, four doubles and seven stolen bases.

Jacob Mull, Draughn — Hit .307 with 23 RBIs, 20 runs scored, three home runs, two doubles and six stolen bases; .709 fielding percentage.

Brayden Pearson, Patton —Hit .391 with nine RBIs, nine runs scored, five doubles and seven stolen bases; .947 fielding percentage.

Daniel Stevenson, Freedom — ERA of 3.84 with 65 strikeouts.

Tanner Woody, Draughn — Hit .154 with 11 RBIs, 18 runs scored, two home runs and 14 stolen bases; .921 fielding percentage.

Eden Worley, East Burke — Hit .364; .918 fielding percentage.

Softball

Sarah Armentrout, Freedom — Hit .351 with 12 RBIs, 17 runs scored and two home runs; .828 fielding percentage.

Addy Fortenberry, East Burke — Hit .200 with seven RBIs and two doubles; 3.64 ERA with 87 strikeouts; .903 fielding percentage.

Katie Hamm, Draughn — Hit .343 with 18 RBIs and eight doubles; 4.12 ERA.

Cierra Lail, Patton — Hit .368 with seven RBIs, 12 runs score; .818 fielding percentage.

Mikhayla Lingafelt, Freedom — Hit .360 with six RBIs; 4.52 ERA with 55 strikeouts.

Brianna Nations, Draughn — Hit .384 with 17 RBIs, 19 runs scored and three doubles.

Kaylee Paige, East Burke — Hit .371 with six RBIs, 17 runs scored, two triples and three doubles; 6.14 ERA with 30 strikeouts; .970 fielding percentage.

Kara Redwine, Patton — Hit .250 with 13 RBIs, five runs scored, two home runs and four doubles; .692 fielding percentage.

Daniell Robinson, Freedom — Hit .418 with 10 runs scored and seven doubles; 5.41 ERA with 19 strikeouts; .875 fielding percentage.

Lanie Winebarger, Draughn — Hit .260 with nine RBIs, 16 runs scored and two doubles; 1.99 ERA.

HONORABLE MENTION

Baseball

Draughn — Logan Carswell; East Burke — Luke Bumgarner, Blane Fulbright, Will Weidner, Nate Zimmerman; Freedom — Dakota Houk, Eli Thomas; Patton — Braxton Hensley, Reid Pons, Christian White.

Softball

Draughn — Aubrie Snyder; East Burke — Katherine Greene, Catherine Hammack, Kyndal Morrison, Love Tallent; Freedom — Kelbony Clark, Abigayle Jernigan; Patton — Meredith Kearson, Katie Lail, Ellie Shuping.