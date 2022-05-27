ALL-BURKE CO. BASKETBALL: Freedom’s Connelly, Draughn’s Snyder named county players of year

Freedom’s Amore Connelly is The News Herald’s Burke County high school boys basketball player of the year for the 2021-22 season, and Draughn’s Aubrie Snyder is the Burke County girls player of the year.

Connelly’s selection makes him the fifth Patriot to win outright or share the honor over the past six seasons while Snyder is the first Lady Wildcat to claim the accolade in a decade, following Lauren Duckworth for the 2011-12 season.

Connelly, who also is the first freshman — boy or girl — to win the award in at least a decade, played multiple roles in his first season at FHS, and was top four in the county in points (19.7, second), assists (4.3, second) and rebounds (6.8, fourth) per game. Those marks were good for first, first and second on the team.

He also was All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, All-NWC Tournament, All-Freedom Christmas Invitational and second-team All-District 10 as he helped lead the Patriots to a share of the NWC regular season crown and a first-round 3A state playoff win.

Connelly earned a reputation for highlight-reel dunks — a habit he started even in middle school games at Walter Johnson — and big scoring performances in his first prep season, hitting double-digits in his first four career games and in all but two of FHS’ contests for the season. His career-high of 32 points came on Feb. 22 as Freedom topped Northwest Cabarrus at home in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs. He scored 30 twice more — on Dec. 28 versus West Caldwell in the semifinals of the Christmas tournament and on Feb. 11 in a conference game against Alexander Central.

Connelly is joined on the all-county first team by Freedom junior forward Mekhi “Philly Harris (14.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.2 apg); Patton senior forward Waylon Rutherford (20.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.3 apg), senior guard Quentin Rice (19.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.7 apg) and senior forward Connor Rudisill (15.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.0 apg); Draughn senior guard Daylin Pritchard (18.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.5 apg); and East Burke senior guard Logan Coffey (16.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.0 apg).

Rutherford (second-team), after leading the county in scoring, and Pritchard (third), after leading the county in assists, also were All-District 10 and all-conference, with Rutherford in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A and Pritchard in the Western Highlands 1A/2A. Harris, like Connelly, was All-NWC, Rudisill was All-MF7 and Coffey was All-Catawba Valley 2A Conference.

Though he missed time due to injury, Rice finished third in the county in scoring average. Pritchard was fourth, Coffey was fifth, Rudisill was sixth and Harris was seventh. Rutherford was third in the county in rebounding, Harris was sixth, Coffey seventh, Pritchard eighth and Rice 10th. And Rice was third in the county in assists per game, Coffey was fourth and Rudisill was seventh.

The all-county boys second team includes Draughn junior guard/forward Zaydin Pritchard (11.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.5 apg), junior forward/center Luke Rector (10.4 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 1.2 apg), senior guard Brayden Schutt (10.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.3 apg) and sophomore forward Eli Tillery (9.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.6 apg; WHC co-defensive player of year); East Burke senior guard Carter Crump (11.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.6 apg); and Freedom senior guard Drew Costello (10.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.0 apg) and Freedom senior guard Trey Ledford (9.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg).

Honorable mention boys players include Draughn’s Eli Pritchard, East Burke’s Devenaire Hill and Christian Primm, Freedom’s Dyson Dellinger and Patton’s Randan Clarke, Anthony Feaster-Hicks and DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez.

Snyder was a dominating inside presence for the Lady Wildcats this season, leading the county in points per game (17.4) while finishing second in the county and first on her team in rebounds (8.4) per contest and adding 1.1 assists per game.

In the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, she led all-league honors by being named girls offensive player of the year. She also was named third-team All-District 10 as she helped lead DHS to a second-place conference finish and an NCHSAA 1A state playoff berth in the school’s transition year to that classification.

Snyder led or co-led Draughn in scoring in 15 of 25 games throughout the season, registering a season-high of 25 points twice in narrow WHC losses at Rosman (in overtime) and at league-champion Mountain Heritage. She scored 20-plus on nine occasions and scored in double figures in 23 of the 24 contests in which she played despite battling an injury later in the winter.

Snyder is joined on the all-county first team by Draughn junior point guard Ella Abernathy (15.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.4 apg); Freedom senior center Zakiah King (11.6 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 1.1 apg), senior point guard Christena Rhone (10.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.7 apg) and senior guard Stevee McGee (10.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.2 apg); and East Burke freshman point guard Braelyn Stilwell (12.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.1 apg) and junior forward Aubree Grigg (12.0 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 1.9 apg).

Each all-county first-team girls player earned all-conference honors following the season. Abernathy was second in the county in scoring, Stilwell was first in the county in assists and third in scoring, Grigg was second in the county in rebounding and fourth in scoring, Rhone was second in the county in assists and sixth in scoring, King was third in the county in rebounding and fifth in scoring, and McGee was seventh in the county in both scoring and assists.

The all-county girls second team includes Draughn senior guard Kaitlyn Kincaid (6.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.4 apg) and sophomore guard Jenna Abernathy (7.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.4 apg); East Burke junior forward Taylor Bostain (7.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.3 apg), sophomore guard Ally Moore (8.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 3.3 apg) and sophomore forward Kassie Turner (5.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 0.8 apg); and Patton senior post Cierra Lail (9.4 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 0.7 apg) and senior guard Haven Duckworth (6.8 ppg, .1 rpg, 1.5 apg).

Honorable mention girls players include Draughn’s Bailey Bryant; Freedom’s Sydnie Demiter and Peyton Caldwell; and Patton’s Kelsey Powell, Savanna Pinkerton, Hayley Caraway and Kierra Teeters.

