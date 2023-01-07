ALL-BURKE CO. FOOTBALL: Draughn QB Eli Tillery, RB Nigel Dula share player of year

The Draughn football team’s run through the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference and the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs and all the way to the 1A West Regional finals was powered by countless prolific performances.

To that end, The News Herald sports department opted to expand its All-Burke County honors list this year to include a third team to accommodate 20 total all-county Wildcats, along with 35 total key players from the county’s other three squads.

That included seven first-teamers from Draughn, but two of those stood out from the pack.

Wildcats junior running back Nigel Dula and classmate quarterback Eli Tillery are The News Herald’s picks for Burke County co-players of the year for the 2022 prep football season.

Dula returns to share the award after winning it outright as a sophomore while Tillery is a first-time winner for the Wildcats, who now have won or shared the award three times in the past four seasons.

The pair pushed Draughn to the longest and one of the most successful seasons in Burke prep football history. DHS won its first league title and set a new school and county single-season record for wins (13) and won twice as many playoff games (four) as in its previous decade-plus of existence combined.

Despite missing most of the first four games recovering from an offseason injury, Dula led the county in rushing yards (1,807) and touchdowns (29, a school-record) on 198 attempts, which was the second-highest number in the county. He also finished fifth in the county in receiving with 261 yards and two touchdowns on 17 catches. Dula also completed a pair of passes for 63 yards and a touchdown and had a kickoff return touchdown. He was selected as the offensive player of the year in the WHC.

Coming off a second-team all-county sophomore campaign, Tillery led the county in every passing category, completing 159 of 256 attempts for 2,549 yards and 32 touchdowns (just two shy of the county record) against just five interceptions. Tillery also was good for 10th in the county in rushing, accumulating 590 yards and 10 more touchdowns on 78 attempts. He also caught two passes for 33 yards. Tillery was named the WHC’s player of the year.

Dula and Tillery are joined as first-team all-county by five teammates in senior linebacker/running back Hampton Blackwell senior tight end/defensive end Eli Pritchard, senior wide receiver Zach Pinkerton, senior center/defensive tackle Luke Rector and senior linebacker/fullback Donnell Wilkins, along with Freedom senior running back/defensive lineman B.G. Hampton, senior linebacker/H-back Avery Pollard and junior quarterback/wide receiver/safety Jaylen Barnett, East Burke senior linebacker Luke Wilson and junior running back/linebacker Jacob Dellinger, and Patton senior running back/linebacker Trevor Smith.

Rector, Wilkins and Hampton are repeat first-team selections while Barnett, Dellinger Pollard, Smith and Wilson also were all-county selections last season.

Wilkins led the county in tackles by more than 40 with 159 stops. He also notched nine tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, four pass breakups and two QB hurries. Wilkins also carried the ball 13 times for 61 yards and a touchdown as he was named All-WHC.

Pinkerton set a new county single-season record for touchdown receptions with 18. He led the county in receptions (55) and receiving yards (1,105), as well. He also played sparingly on defense en route to an All-WHC selection.

Blackwell was fourth in the county in tackles (109) and tops in tackles for loss (20). He was second in sacks (six) and led the way in forced fumbles (four), fumble recoveries (five) and QB hurries (16). Blackwell was named All-WHC.

Pritchard was second in the county in receiving touchdowns (10) and third in receiving yards (395). He registered 59 tackles, including a county-second best 17 stops in the backfield. Pritchard also amassed 11 QB hurries, six pass breakups and a fumble recovery on his way to All-WHC honors.

Rector, now a Gardner-Webb University signee, anchored the offensive line that paved the way for Draughn’s massive offensive numbers this season, leading the team in pancake blocks with 56. He also was top 10 in the county in tackles (70) and third in tackles for loss (14), also tallying up three sacks, five QB hurries and a fumble recovery. He was named All-WHC.

Hampton finished second in the county in rushing yards (1,112) and sixth in rushing touchdowns (eight) on 156 carries. He caught three passes for 22 yards. Even as he took on a little lighter load on the defensive side of the ball this season, Hampton was All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.

Barnett finished third in the county in passing yards (562) and touchdowns (four) on 48 of 92 passing. He also was third in the county in rushing touchdowns (13) and eighth in yards (639). Barnett additionally was eighth in the county in receiving yards (151) and fourth in receiving touchdowns (three) and was named All-NWC.

Pollard was second in the county in tackles (118) with two tackles for loss and a sack. He tied for third in the county with three interceptions, also posting a fumble recovery. Pollard also caught 10 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns and ran the ball 11 times for 38 yards on his way to All-NWC honors.

Wilson was the county leader in tackles (159), including nine stops in the backfield. He registered two sacks, forced and recovered a fumble, broke up four passes and had two QB hurries. Wilson was named All-Catawba Valley 2A Conference.

Dellinger led the Cavaliers and was fifth in the county with 820 rushing yards. His 10 rushing touchdowns were tied for fourth in the county. Dellinger caught 11 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, he made 17 tackles (one for loss) and was named All-CVAC honorable mention.

Smith was third in the county with 1,063 rushing yards and six touchdowns on a county-high 200 rushing attempts. He caught three passes for 40 yards. Smith accumulated 45 tackles, including five for loss, and had four pass breakups on the defensive side.

SECOND TEAM

Justice Cunningham, Draughn, Jr., RB — 845 rushing yards (fourth in county) and 16 rushing touchdowns (second in county) on 112 attempts; repeat all-county selection.

Trevor Houston, Draughn, Sr., CB — 33 tackles, four interceptions (tie-first in county), 22 pass breakups (first in county), two QB hurries; All-WHC honorable mention.

Thomas Lambert, Draughn, Sr., LB — 92 tackles (sixth in county), seven tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, forced fumble, eight QB hurries, three pass breakups; All-WHC honorable mention; repeat all-county selection.

Connor Pinkerton, Draughn, Jr., WR/DB — 373 receiving yards (fourth in county) and two touchdowns on 24 receptions; 46 tackles, seven sacks (first in county), three interceptions (tie-third in county), nine pass breakups, two QB hurries; All-WHC; repeat all-county selection.

Will Price, Draughn, Sr., DB — 74 tackles (seventh in county), three interceptions (tie-third in county), 11 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, fumble recovery; All-WHC; repeat all-county selection.

Levi Coble, East Burke, Jr., RB/LB — 652 rushing yards (seventh in county) and four touchdowns on 125 carries, four receptions for 14 yards; 57 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, sack, forced fumble, four QB hurries; All-CVAC honorable mention.

Ben Mast, East Burke, Sr., QB/DB — 260 passing yards (fourth in county) and three touchdowns on 32 of 67 passing, 72 carries for 212 yards and six touchdowns; 46 tackles, three interceptions (tie-third in county), five pass breakups; All-CVAC.

Sacred Baylor, Freedom, Sr., WR/DB — 537 receiving yards (second in county) and five touchdowns (third in county) on 38 receptions; 20 tackles, interception, three pass breakups; All-NWC; repeat all-county selection.

Mikey Cowling, Freedom, Jr., LB — 105 tackles (fifth in county), two tackles for loss, two sacks, forced fumble, fumble recovery, eight QB hurries; All-NWC honorable mention; repeat all-county selection.

Landon Cox, Freedom, Sr., QB — 763 passing yards (second in county) and eight touchdowns (second in county) on 63 of 110 passing.

Randan Clarke, Patton, Sr., QB/TE/DB — 817 rushing yards (sixth in county) and five touchdowns on 163 carries, three receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown, 33 passing yards and one touchdown; 25 tackles, forced fumble; All-Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference; repeat all-county selection.

THIRD TEAM

Jesus Becerra, Draughn, Jr., OL/DL; Josh Elkins, Draughn, Sr., OL/DL; Tristan Hines, Draughn, Jr., OL/DL; Shaydon Pino, Draughn, Jr., DB; Bryan Sanchez, Draughn, Sr. OL/DL; Kenneth Byrd, East Burke, Jr., RB/DB; Gavon Franklin, East Burke, Jr., LB; Chris Hensley, Freedom, Sr., DE/TE; Demarcus Lowrance, Freedom, Sr., LB/RB; Curt Young, Freedom, Sr., DE/RB; Colten Dale, Patton, Sr., FB/LB.

HONORABLE MENTION

Draughn — Jacob Mull, Kelton Mitchell, Tywan Nemorin; East Burke — Brady Bostain, Caden Buff, Cannon Morrison, Mason Robison; Freedom — Jaiden Belin, Julian Castro, Tavion Dula, Carson Dyson, Kaden Lytle, Tiras Walker; Patton — Dawson Carswell, Keltan Fox, Caleb Logan, Skyler Phillips, Reid Pons, Cayden Roscoe, Burke Wilson.