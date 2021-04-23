ALL-BURKE CO. FOOTBALL: East Burke RB Fulbright named player of year

East Burke junior running back Blane Fulbright is The News Herald’s Burke County high school football player of the year for the spring 2021 season.
It marks the Cavaliers’ first such award in more than a decade and since they dropped down from the 4A classification to 2A. It’s also only the second time since 2009 that a Freedom player did not at least share the award after Patton’s Joe Eakin won it in solo fashion in 2016.
In a pandemic-shortened season with just seven games, Fulbright led the county with 1,154 rushing yards and 11 rushing TDs, numbers that extrapolated out to the typical 11-game campaign would have had Fulbright finish with more than 1,800 yards with 17 TDs as he averaged 164.9 yards per contest and 5.7 yards on his 203 rushing attempts.
Also named All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, he hit the double-century mark on three occasions, running for 240 yards and two scores in Week 2’s 43-6 road win at West Iredell, 291 yards and a TD in Week 3’s 37-6 home win versus Patton, and 205 yards and two scores in the season finale versus Draughn, a 41-28 loss. Fulbright ran for a season-high three touchdowns in Week 6’s 30-14 win at Foard.
Fulbright was more than 300 rushing yards clear of second-place in the county and scored four more rushing TDs than anyone else this spring, pacing a county-best EB offense that led the county in total yards (280.2 per game), rushing (273.6) and scoring (23.1 points per game).
He is joined on the first team by Draughn freshman running back Nigel Dula, senior quarterback/wide receiver Desmond Hedrick, junior wide receiver/defensive back Beckett Nelson, senior linebacker Zach Poteet, sophomore two-way lineman Luke Rector and sophomore linebacker Donnell Wilkins; East Burke junior running back Dawson Langley and senior two-way lineman Noah Rooks; Freedom sophomore running back/linebacker Demarcus Lowrance; and Patton senior quarterback/linebacker Kalen Byrd and junior wide receiver/defensive back Waylon Rutherford.
Dula, Hedrick, Nelson, Poteet, Rector, Wilkins, Rooks, Byrd and Rutherford also were All-NWFAC and Lowrance was All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference for the Patriots. Repeat all-county selections include Poteet, Rector, Wilkins and Rooks.
Dula carried a heavy load for the Wildcats as a prep rookie, ranking second in the county with 827 rushing yards and seven TDs on 126 carries. He also cracked the county top 10 in receiving with 134 yards and a score on 15 receptions and threw a TD on a halfback pass. His 255 yards on the ground in the season finale tied a FHS single-game record.
Hedrick, in his lone season at Draughn, went 42 of 105 through the air for 528 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. As a receiver, he added 113 yards and a score on eight catches. Hedrick carried the ball 62 times for 231 yards and an additional score.
Nelson was the team leader and second in the county with 231 receiving yards, tying for the top county mark with five receiving touchdowns. Defensively, he added 27 tackles (four for loss), three sacks, two interceptions (tied for third in the county) and one pass breakup.
Poteet led the county with eight tackles for loss and was third for the Wildcats and fourth in the county with 52 total tackles. Often described as the heart of the defense, he added two sacks and three QB hurries for the unit that was the county’s best in terms of yards per game.
Rector, an every-game starter at center as a freshman, reprised that role as a sophomore with 35 pancake blocks. Along the defensive line, he added 34 total tackles (four for loss), three sacks, three QB hurries and he forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. He added a pass breakup.
Wilkins, another second-year fulltime starter for DHS, led the county in tackles with 72, including five stops in the backfield. Wilkins was second in the county and first for Draughn with four sacks and added six QB hurries and forced two fumbles for the Wildcats.
Langley was third in the county and second for the Cavs with 373 rushing yards, adding a county fourth-best four rushing touchdowns on just 61 attempts. His 6.1 yards per carry mark was the team’s best. Langley added a pair of successful two-point conversion runs to his numbers.
Rooks was one of the veteran leaders for EB in its turnaround season, leading the county with five sacks. He made 29 total tackles and led the team and tied for third in the county with five stops in the backfield. Rooks recovered a pair of fumbles and forced one for the Cavaliers.
Lowrance was Freedom’s leading rusher, accumulating 169 yards and a touchdown on 48 attempts. Defensively, he was fifth in the county and first for FHS with 48 total tackles, including four for loss. Lowrance forced three fumbles and recovered two, one for a touchdown.
Byrd led the county in passing with 612 yards and six touchdowns. He set a Patton single-game record with 232 yards in a loss at West Caldwell. His 87.4 yards per game were a new school single-season record. Byrd added 359 yards and four touchdowns on the ground for Patton.
Rutherford led the county in all receiving categories with 22 receptions, 413 yards and five touchdowns. His 196 yards in a win over West Iredell were a school single-game record. He tied PHS’ season mark for TDs and broke it for yards per game (59). He added two picks on defense.
SECOND TEAM
Thomas Lambert, Draughn, So., LB — 53 tackles (five for loss), two sacks, nine QB hurries; All-NWFAC honorable mention
Elijah Pritchard, Draughn, So., WR/DB — 11 receptions, 162 yards, TD; 42 tackles (six for loss), one sack, 10 QB hurries, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery; All-NWFAC
Carter Crump, East Burke, Jr., QB/DB — 63 rushes, 332 yards, five TDs (third in county), 46 passing yards; 12 tackles; All-NWFAC honorable mention
Landon Langley, East Burke, Sr., LB — 38 tackles (four for loss), three sacks, two pass breakups; All-NWFAC
Desmond Caldwell, Freedom, Sr., WR/DE — 226 receiving yards and three receiving TDs (both third in county) on 22 receptions; 26 tackles (two for loss), three pass breakups; repeat all-county, All-NWC
Damien Dula, Freedom, Sr., WR/DB — 24 receptions, 183 yards, two TDs; 32 tackles (one for loss), one interception, three pass breakups, one forced fumble; repeat all-county
Alec Hall, Freedom, So., WR/LB — eight receptions, 85 yards, two TDs; 33 tackles (one for loss), one interception, one pass breakup
Cam Silvers, Freedom, Sr., LB — 35 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery; repeat all-county, All-NWC
Thad Reid, Freedom, Sr., QB — 61 of 114 passing for 589 yards, four TDs and five interceptions, one rushing TD
Colten Dale, Patton, So., LB — 59 tackles (second in county), one tackle for loss; All-NWFAC
Noah Morgan, Patton, Sr., WR/DB — 13 receptions, 147 yards; 24 carries, 191 yards; 28 tackles, two pass breakups; All-NWFAC
HONORABLE MENTION
Draughn — Tywan Nemorin, Zach Pinkerton, Will Price, Nick Rhoney, Eli Tillery; EB — Spencer Goins, Elijah Hess, Cash Norman, Matthew Vue; Freedom — BG Hampton, Avery Pollard; Patton — DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez, Randan Clarke, Skyler Phillips, Trevor Smith
