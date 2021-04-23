ALL-BURKE CO. FOOTBALL: East Burke RB Fulbright named player of year

Nelson was the team leader and second in the county with 231 receiving yards, tying for the top county mark with five receiving touchdowns. Defensively, he added 27 tackles (four for loss), three sacks, two interceptions (tied for third in the county) and one pass breakup.

Poteet led the county with eight tackles for loss and was third for the Wildcats and fourth in the county with 52 total tackles. Often described as the heart of the defense, he added two sacks and three QB hurries for the unit that was the county’s best in terms of yards per game.

Rector, an every-game starter at center as a freshman, reprised that role as a sophomore with 35 pancake blocks. Along the defensive line, he added 34 total tackles (four for loss), three sacks, three QB hurries and he forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. He added a pass breakup.

Wilkins, another second-year fulltime starter for DHS, led the county in tackles with 72, including five stops in the backfield. Wilkins was second in the county and first for Draughn with four sacks and added six QB hurries and forced two fumbles for the Wildcats.