ANOTHER NEW FACE AT QB: Panthers hoping Clarke, with help, can mirror Byrd success

The Patton football team was in this same position going into the shortened spring season, Mark Duncan’s first as head coach, starting a new quarterback with no regular-season varsity reps.
It worked then, and Duncan hopes it can work again now.
In the spring, Kalen Byrd led Burke County in passing yards (612) and touchdowns (six) while ranking third in the county in rushing yards (359) and adding four TDs on the ground.
With Byrd now graduated, it’s converted wide receiver Randan Clarke’s turn to show we he can do behind center.
“Kalen did a great job for us last year coming in and learning the offense,” Duncan said. “With Randan, the familiarity of the offense is big for him, knowing what’s going on. He’s still learning the ins and outs of quarterback. But he does a great job as far as he’s a very coachable young man. He has a lot of potential with it. It’s just going to be week-to-week, game-to-game, getting that experience just like with Kalen.”
Maybe the biggest advantage Clarke will have from day one is the experience and explosiveness at the Panthers’ other offensive skill positions.
That group is headlined by senior receiver Waylon Rutherford, an all-county first-team pick who led the way locally with 413 yards and five TDs receiving in one of the school’s best individual seasons ever. Also in that mix are returner DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez (234 rushing yards, two TDs) and speedy newcomer Quentin Rice.
Duncan said the key to the team’s success on defense is the line growing up quickly after multiple position changes in the offseason among that group. He said he likes the way the linebacker and secondary groups have looked in the preseason.
Patton is still trying to grow its numbers in order to field a JV team after not having one in the spring and will “have an invite to anyone interested in coming out when school starts,” Duncan added.
ROSTER BREAKDOWN
Quarterbacks: Randan Clarke, Quentin Rice, Desmond Sexton.
Ball-carriers: Tay’Adrian Brawley, DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez, Trevor Smith, Quentin Rice.
Pass-catchers: Noah Goodman, Caleb Logan, Skyler Phillips, Reid Pons, Chandler Rutherford, Waylon Rutherford, Desmond Sexton.
Linemen: Connor Berg, Tay’Adrian Brawley, Francisco Carrera, Dawson Carswell, Colten Dale, Ethan Duncan, Kelton Fox, Skyler Phillips, Loften Parlier, Kamden Stephens.
Linebackers: DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez, Colten Dale, Noah Goodman, Desmond Sexton, Trevor Smith, Kamden Stephens.
Defensive backs: Randan Clarke, Tylar Johnson, Reid Pons, Quentin Rice, Chandler Rutherford, Waylon Rutherford.
Specialists: Randan Clarke, Skyler Phillips, Eliseo Ramirez, Waylon Rutherford, Kamden Stephens.
Returners: Tylar Johnson, Reid Pons, Quentin Rice, Waylon Rutherford.
