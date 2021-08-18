ANOTHER NEW FACE AT QB: Panthers hoping Clarke, with help, can mirror Byrd success

The Patton football team was in this same position going into the shortened spring season, Mark Duncan’s first as head coach, starting a new quarterback with no regular-season varsity reps.

It worked then, and Duncan hopes it can work again now.

In the spring, Kalen Byrd led Burke County in passing yards (612) and touchdowns (six) while ranking third in the county in rushing yards (359) and adding four TDs on the ground.

With Byrd now graduated, it’s converted wide receiver Randan Clarke’s turn to show we he can do behind center.

“Kalen did a great job for us last year coming in and learning the offense,” Duncan said. “With Randan, the familiarity of the offense is big for him, knowing what’s going on. He’s still learning the ins and outs of quarterback. But he does a great job as far as he’s a very coachable young man. He has a lot of potential with it. It’s just going to be week-to-week, game-to-game, getting that experience just like with Kalen.”

Maybe the biggest advantage Clarke will have from day one is the experience and explosiveness at the Panthers’ other offensive skill positions.