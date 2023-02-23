WINSTON-SALEM — Burke County Public Schools archers made a great showing at the 2023 North Carolina State National Archery in Schools Program Bullseye Tournament in Winston-Salem this past weekend, with teams and individuals qualifying for nationals.

East Burke High School, East Burke Middle School, George Hildebrand Elementary School and Icard Elementary School teams qualified for nationals, as did students who scored in the top 10 of their division. Nationals will be held in Kentucky from May 11-13.

Individual qualifiers at the high school level are East Burke’s Natalie Bell (first-place female), Hudson Lentz (fourth-place male), Kaitlyn Brewer (eighth-place female), Zane Taylor (eighth-place male) and Christian Rothwell (10th-place male).

At the middle school level, individual qualifiers are East Burke’s Carter Seagle (third-place male), Carley Mace (fifth-place female) and Emily Shoemaker (eighth-place female).

And at the elementary school level, individual qualifiers include Icard’s Miles Seagle (fourth-place male), Desirae Lipscomb (fifth-place female) and Zoey Taylor (sixth-place female) and George Hildebrand’s Jocelyn Anderson (fourth-place female) and Noah Thomas (eighth-place male).

Finishing in the top 10 in the state were the school teams of George Hildebrand (third), Icard (fifth), Drexel (eighth) and Salem (ninth) at the elementary school level; East Burke (third) and Table Rock (10th) at the middle school level; and East Burke (second) at the high school level.

“I have enjoyed watching our archery teams and students grow and improve over the years,” said Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Swan. “What was once an up-and-coming sport for us is now well-established, and we owe that to our dedicated coaches, archers and parents.

“Congratulations to all of our students who competed in state, and to those who punched their tickets to nationals. I wish you well. We know you will represent BCPS proudly.”