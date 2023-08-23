GLEN ALPINE — The Glen Alpine Sports Hall of Fame will induct five new members as its class of 2023 this fall.

Johnny Berry, Columbus Carpenter, Richard Mode, Larry Scott and Hank Yelton will be inducted to the hall of fame on Saturday, Oct. 21, at a ceremony and catered meal held at the Glen Alpine United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall at 5:30 p.m. Tickets will cost $20 and will be available for purchase soon at the Glen Alpine Town Hall, Foxhole Pizza and Subs and Carolina Ribbons.

Notably, Scott is the hall of fame’s first legacy inductee, a new category reserved for nominees born before 1940. Scott was a four-year starter in football at Glen Alpine High School, serving the last two as a co-captain. He also played four years of basketball for the Green Wave. A 1955 graduate, Scott was named “Most Athletic” his senior year.

Also, Yelton is the first GASHOF inductee who did not attend Glen Alpine High School, graduating from Morganton’s Freedom High School in 2017. He was a multisport athlete for the Patriots and went on to compete at Montreat College, starring in the 60-meter dash and the 100-meter dash for the track and field team and becoming the Appalachian Athletic Conference champion in both the heptathlon and decathlon. Yelton was the lone nationals qualifier from the NAIA level in 2022.

Berry graduated from GAHS in 1963 after a four-year prep career in football that saw him play tackle and kicker. A tri-captain at Glen Alpine High, he earned all-conference and All-Burke County honors in football as a senior. Berry was a member of the 1961 and 1962 regional championship Green Wave teams and joins five other members from the ’62 squad in the hall of fame.

Carpenter graduated from Glen Alpine High in 1972 after starring as a football co-captain at the end and running back positions. He earned all-conference and All-Burke County accolades. In basketball, Carpenter led his team to Skyline Conference championships in 1971 and 1972. He also participated in three years of baseball and track and field. As a senior, Carpenter was named “Most Athletic.”

Mode, a 1965 GAHS graduate, was a two-way lineman in football, earning all-conference honors. He also gained All-Burke County and All-Western North Carolina honors as a member of the 1964 and 1965 regional championship Green Wave teams. Mode also participated in track and field. He later returned to Glen Alpine High School as an assistant football coach.

The five inductions will bring the Glen Alpine Sports Hall of Fame to 52 members following Jim Benfield, Jack Crump, Ralph Hawkins, Wayne Kiser and Ralph “Jug” Wilson (class of 2012); Charles “Hoof” Bennett, Carol McGalliard Causby, J.C. Fox and Jack Warren Hyatt (2013); Lane “Doc” Arrington, Jerry Duckworth Sr., Marcus Martin and Harold “Glenn” Winters (2014); Graham “Pee Wee” Anderson, Tom Biggerstaff, Dale Herron, Greg McGee and Vonda Stroupe (2015); Bob Benfield, John McGalliard, Ray Merrill and Victor Scott (2016); Hilda Wells Howerton, Gorman Pitts, Everette Pollard, Raymond Scott and Bobby Sparks (2017); Frank Kincaid, Gary Meise, Paul Noles, Richard Smith, Bill Reep and James Wilson (2018); Bob Butler, Harold Daves, Bruce Pollard, Mac Poteat and Patricia Reeps Williams (2019); Reid Pollard, Jerry Butler and Jackie Childers (2020); Gary Abernathy, Jerry McCurry and John Wilson (2021); and Steve Carswell, Ronnie Fisher and Bobby Love (2022).