Blane Fulbright, Serenity Powell named East Burke athletes of year

ICARD — Seniors Blane Fulbright and Serenity Powell are East Burke High’s athletes of the year for the 2021-22 school year.

Fulbright enjoyed another strong campaign in the backfield for the Cavaliers’ football team with his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season, as well as stellar baseball and golf seasons for the Wild Bunch.

The three-sport standout, who is looking to manage a golf club in the future, recently received the Alex Guigou Student-Athlete of the Year Award for East Burke male athlete of the year.

“He may be one of the toughest kids I’ve had the privilege of coaching,” said East Burke football coach Derrick Minor.

Fulbright rushed for 1,166 rushing yards on 225 carries with 16 touchdowns, including a five-touchdown road game against Bandys.

He also added 57 yards on 10 catches and was named All-Catawba Valley 2A Conference and All-County first team.

Fulbright also played in January’s Blue-Grey All-Star game in Tampa, Florida, and was named county player of the year as a junior.

“He’s a quiet leader who lets his game speak for itself. He always helped the younger guys and made time to talk with them,” said Minor.

In the spring, Fulbright participated in golf and baseball, even having some nights of going from one contest to the other.

“I have got to know Blane over the past few years, first meeting him on the football field,” said East Burke baseball coach Camden Young. “As I got to know him better, his characteristics started to show: hard-working, humble, kind, competitive, selfless and level-headed, just to name a few.”

He finished with a .294 batting average with 10 hits, nine runs, five stolen bases and one RBI.

Fulbright was a part of EB’s NCHSAA 2A West Regional-qualifying golf team, finishing with a score of 95 to tie for 39th place at the regional match.

The advice Fulbright leaves his Cavalier teammates with is that it’s possible to persevere through the good and bad times.

“Hard work does pay off, you just have to simply put God first, believe in yourself, and stay motivated,” he said.

Fulbright plans to attend North Carolina State University to major in professional golf management.

Powell was a “relentless” performer for the Lady Cavaliers basketball and soccer teams for the last four years at EBHS.

Despite not receiving many accolades for her performances, Powell received the school’s ultimate award of being named this year’s Ray Childers Student-Athlete of the Year award for East Burke’s female athlete of the year.

“Serenity always gave relentless effort and was a staple for our program,” said Lady Cavaliers basketball coach Crystal Bartlett.

Along with scoring a season-high eight points in two games this past season against Madison and Bandys, Powell averaged 1.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 0.6 assists while playing in all 24 games.

“She led through her caring spirit and was always there when her teammates needed her,” Bartlett said.

In soccer, Powell scored her lone goal of the season in a 7-0 win over Bunker Hill while being a key defender throughout her senior season.

“Since her sophomore season, she has never stopped trying to get better and learn more about the game of soccer,” said East Burke soccer coach Sam Wall. “She worked hard to bring those around her together and help make them feel like they were part of our team. She will be missed.”

She also participated in tennis, earning seven wins (four singles, three doubles) last fall, and played softball in her freshman season.

Powell said soccer was her favorite sport at EBHS and she will be continuing in the sport at Salem College next fall. She named Wall as her favorite coach.

“I’ve learned how to grow as a leader in my last four years at EBHS and how to be a better person overall,” said Powell. “My favorite memories would be all of the bus rides to away games and having fun while scrimmaging each other.”

At Salem College, Powell plans to major in biology while studying to be a physician’s assistant.