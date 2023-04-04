TAYLORSVILLE — Alex Bock and the Freedom boys golf team continued their domination of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, moving to 3 for 3 this spring for both individual medalist and team winner honors with wins at Brushy Mountain Golf Club on Monday.

Bock shot a 1-under 71 to lead the Patriots (309). Bock finished three shots ahead of teammate Michael Cates (2-over 74) and seven shots ahead of teammate Lawson Biggerstaff (6-over 78) to give FHS the top three individual finishers.

As a team, Freedom finished well clear of second-place host Alexander Central (331), along with Hibriten (333), Watauga (345), South Caldwell (368) and Ashe County (380).

Bock, Cates and Biggerstaff were followed by teammates Braxton Reinhardt (14-over 86) and Wilson Cates (16-over 88) in the FHS rundown.