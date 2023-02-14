VALDESE — For the second consecutive season in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, both Draughn basketball teams advanced to the semifinal round of the league tournament after gaining first-round wins at home on Monday.

GIRLS

Draughn 56, Owen 49

The third-seeded Lady Wildcats (14-11) had to withstand a second-half rally by sixth-seeded Owen to gain a berth in Wednesday’s semifinal round, when they will play No. 2 Rosman at 7 p.m. at Owen.

Draughn led by 15 points, 28-13, at the halftime break before the visiting Warlassies took the third quarter 19-11, led by nine points from Maesyn Gardner.

Each squad followed with 17 points in the fourth quarter as 11 of Aubrie Snyder’s game-high 19 points put a cap on the win.

“(Owen) was much improved from the last time we played them,” said Lady Wildcats coach Liz Taylor. “They played a great second half and we’ve got to get better for our next game.”

Ella Abernathy also scored in double figures with 12 points and added three steals and three assists.

Katie Cozort (seven points, four in fourth quarter), Maddison Powell (six, 4 for 4 on free-throws), Jenna Abernathy (six), Zoe Rector (four) and Rylee Woody (two) were other Lady Wildcat scorers.

Gardner led the Warlassies with 18 points, followed by Ellie Martin and Carly Hancock both adding 13 points as they climbed within one point of a fourth-quarter tie.

The Lady Wildcats are hoping to break through after already losing twice to Rosman this season.

“I’m hoping our defense will be improved. That will be our focus in limiting their offense,” Taylor said.

BOYS

Draughn 79, Madison 66

The third-seeded Wildcats (13-12) were limited to nine players but still pushed on to the next round with seniors Luke Rector and Zaydin Pritchard leading the charge.

Rector finished with 22 points and Pritchard had 18 as the two combined for 17 fourth-quarter points to close out the win.

Even though Draughn never trailed, the lead was trimmed to single digits at nine points going into the last quarter after a 28-20 third-quarter advantage by the visiting Patriots.

Ethan Miller also scored in double figures for the Wildcats with 12 points (nine in the first half) followed by Blair Cooper (nine), John Robert Abernathy (eight), Josh Elkins (five) and Tanner Woody (five).

The defending WHC Tournament champions look to return to the title game as they face No. 2 Avery County at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Owen.

“We will take what we’ve got and try to get another win against a good basketball team,” said Draughn coach Drew McGuire. “We will just play like we did (Monday) with transition and pressure defense.”