BREAKING: Draughn boys added to Watauga tournament

BOONE — The Draughn boys basketball team has been added to Watauga's High Country Classic Christmas tournament for Wednesday and Thursday.

Wildcats coach Yates Jensen said his team was added as a replacement for Apex Friendship, which had to pull out of the event. DHS will play consolation bracket games each day, starting with a contest versus Ashe County at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

"We decided playing games would be better than practicing," Jensen said.

The rest of the boys field includes the Huskies, the host Pioneers, North Davidson, Providence Academy (Tenn.), Surry Central, East Surry and Forbush.

Draughn enters the event with a 6-5 overall record.