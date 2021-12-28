 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BREAKING: Draughn boys added to Watauga tournament
0 Comments

BREAKING: Draughn boys added to Watauga tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOONE — The Draughn boys basketball team has been added to Watauga's High Country Classic Christmas tournament for Wednesday and Thursday. 

Wildcats coach Yates Jensen said his team was added as a replacement for Apex Friendship, which had to pull out of the event. DHS will play consolation bracket games each day, starting with a contest versus Ashe County at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. 

"We decided playing games would be better than practicing," Jensen said. 

The rest of the boys field includes the Huskies, the host Pioneers, North Davidson, Providence Academy (Tenn.), Surry Central, East Surry and Forbush.

 Draughn enters the event with a 6-5 overall record. 

Draughn logo - web ONLY
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC West

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert