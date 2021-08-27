BREAKING: Patton-Draughn football game off due to COVID-19

According to an email from Patton athletic director Jeff Williams sent just after noon on Friday, the varsity football contest between Patton and host Draughn set for Friday has been canceled.

The reason for the cancellation was a positive COVID-19 test and exposure, Williams wrote in the email.

Wildcats coach Chris Powell said the COVID case was within the Patton program. As a result, Draughn is without an opponent for a second consecutive week to open the season.

Last week, Thomas Jefferson notified Draughn it would not be able to play due to COVID issues within the program about 24 hours prior to kickoff. Draughn did not play last week but found an opponent for its previously scheduled bye week, on Oct. 22.

Powell said he is actively trying to find a replacement opponent for Draughn. If Draughn cannot find an opponent, it will now be looking at a nine regular-season schedule, like Patton.

NOTE: This story is developing and will be updated.