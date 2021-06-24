 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burke Braves fall at South Caldwell in junior legion baseball
0 comments
Jr. American Legion baseball

Burke Braves fall at South Caldwell in junior legion baseball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SAWMILLS — The Burke Braves Junior American Legion baseball team dropped a fifth consecutive contest late Wednesday at South Caldwell, 11-1, in a game shortened to five innings via run rule.

South started with five runs in the bottom of the first inning and put up crooked numbers in the second and fifth as well, scoring in all but one inning, while Burke’s lone run came in the top of the second as Will Weidner’s single plated Cannon Morrison after Morrison reached on a single.

A Luke Bumgarner double was Burke’s only other hit on the night, while Colin Eckard, Jeff Stringfield, Ethan Keener and Logan Brown drew a walk apiece.

Brown started on the mound and pitched four innings, yielding nine hits, four walks and four earned runs with three strikeouts. Burke was outhit by a 9-3 margin and committed all three errors in the game.

Burke (1-5) next hosts East Rutherford on Monday.

062521-mnh-sports-post21-jr-bsb-brief-logo

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keon Johnson breaks NBA draft combine vertical jump record

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burke falls late vs. R-S
High School

Burke falls late vs. R-S

  • Updated

RUTHERFORDTON — The Burke Braves Junior American Legion baseball team jumped to a 3-1 lead through two innings Monday at R-S Central, but the …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert