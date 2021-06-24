Burke Braves fall at South Caldwell in junior legion baseball

SAWMILLS — The Burke Braves Junior American Legion baseball team dropped a fifth consecutive contest late Wednesday at South Caldwell, 11-1, in a game shortened to five innings via run rule.

South started with five runs in the bottom of the first inning and put up crooked numbers in the second and fifth as well, scoring in all but one inning, while Burke’s lone run came in the top of the second as Will Weidner’s single plated Cannon Morrison after Morrison reached on a single.

A Luke Bumgarner double was Burke’s only other hit on the night, while Colin Eckard, Jeff Stringfield, Ethan Keener and Logan Brown drew a walk apiece.

Brown started on the mound and pitched four innings, yielding nine hits, four walks and four earned runs with three strikeouts. Burke was outhit by a 9-3 margin and committed all three errors in the game.

Burke (1-5) next hosts East Rutherford on Monday.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.