Burke Braves fall by 7-5 score at Matthews

MATTHEWS — The Burke Braves Junior American Legion baseball team had its second win within reach late Saturday, but fell on the road to Matthews by a 7-5 final score.

Trailing 6-0 going into the sixth inning, Burke posted four runs to trim the deficit. But they could close no further, and Matthews’ four-spot in the opening frame proved too much to overcome.

“We had a great game,” said Burke coach Steve Peeler. “If not for a shaky start, we would have been able to capitalize on our late-inning surge with the offense and defense to win. We just fell short in the beginning.”

Jeff Stringfield got things rolling for Burke (1-8) in the sixth with a line-drive double to centerfield. He came home one batter later when Ethan Keener doubled to left field. Keener then scored when Luke Bumgarner singled to center. After a Will Weidner walk, Bumgarner scored on Dalton Teague’s base hit. Weidner later scored on a Logan Brown single.

Burke’s other run came an inning later when Cannon Morrison, courtesy running for Blaine Carswell after a walk, scored on a passed ball.

Stringfield (2 for 3, two doubles, run), Teague (2 for 3, double, RBI) and Keener (2 for 2, double, RBI, run) were tops for the Burke offense, which totaled nine hits and earned 10 walks.