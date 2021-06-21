Burke Braves fall to E. Rutherford 11-2

BOSTIC — The Burke Braves Junior American Legion baseball team slipped below .500 after three games with an 11-2 road loss at East Rutherford on Saturday night.

The hosts plated one run in the second, seven in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Both of Burke’s runs came in the top of the third inning after Corbin McNeil and Luke Bumgarner reached on errors and came around when Colin Eckard got aboard via an ER error.

Eckard (stolen base) and Dalton Teague notched the lone hits of the night for Burke (1-2) with singles. Cannon Morrison took first on a walk. Burke struck out 12 times as a team, including looking on seven occasions.

Logan Brown started on the mound for Burke and went three innings. He allowed seven hits, four walks and seven earned runs while notching a pair of strikeouts. Teague came on in relief and finished up the other three innings, surrendering four hits, two walks and two earned runs while striking out six.

In the field, Eckard, Morrison, Ethan Kenner, Austin Reynolds and William Weidner combined for a perfect fielding percentage, converting 16 putouts in as many chances as Eckard and Weidner posted two assists apiece.