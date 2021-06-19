Burke Braves split opening 2 junior legion baseball games

The Burke Braves Jr. American Legion baseball team split its two opening home games at Shuey Field against Caldwell County competition, winning the opener 7-6 against Hibriten on Wednesday before falling 16-0 to South Caldwell on Friday.

In the back-and-forth season opener, Burke (1-1) never trailed after the second inning but needed some late heroics to walk off with the victory.

After Hibriten plated a run apiece in the top of the sixth and seventh to knot the score 6-all, Burke’s Jeff Stringfield doubled and Colin Eckard singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Will Weidner’s sacrifice fly to centerfield then brought in Stringfield for the win.

Eckard started on the mound and pitched six innings, allowing five hits, two walks and four earned runs and striking out eight before Dalton Teague (IP, 2 H, ER, 3 K) picked up the decision in relief.

At the plate, Burke was led by Stringfield (two doubles, two runs, SB), Teague (two doubles, run, three RBIs, SB), Eckard (2 for 2, two walks, three runs, three SB) and Weidner (single, run, two RBIs, SB). Ethan Kenner added two hits, Logan Brown doubled, Blaine Carswell singled and walked and Luke Bumgarner singled in the win.