Burke Braves split opening 2 junior legion baseball games
Jr. American Legion baseball

062021-mnh-sports-post21-jr-bsb-p1jump

Burke Braves shortstop Luke Bumgarner, left, looks in the throw on a close play at second base on a South Caldwell stolen base attempt on Friday in Morganton.

 RUSTY JONES, THE NEWS HERALD

The Burke Braves Jr. American Legion baseball team split its two opening home games at Shuey Field against Caldwell County competition, winning the opener 7-6 against Hibriten on Wednesday before falling 16-0 to South Caldwell on Friday.

In the back-and-forth season opener, Burke (1-1) never trailed after the second inning but needed some late heroics to walk off with the victory.

After Hibriten plated a run apiece in the top of the sixth and seventh to knot the score 6-all, Burke’s Jeff Stringfield doubled and Colin Eckard singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Will Weidner’s sacrifice fly to centerfield then brought in Stringfield for the win.

Eckard started on the mound and pitched six innings, allowing five hits, two walks and four earned runs and striking out eight before Dalton Teague (IP, 2 H, ER, 3 K) picked up the decision in relief.

At the plate, Burke was led by Stringfield (two doubles, two runs, SB), Teague (two doubles, run, three RBIs, SB), Eckard (2 for 2, two walks, three runs, three SB) and Weidner (single, run, two RBIs, SB). Ethan Kenner added two hits, Logan Brown doubled, Blaine Carswell singled and walked and Luke Bumgarner singled in the win.

On Friday, Burke got a hit apiece from Bumgarner, Kenner, Eckard and Teague, while Weidner, Bumgarner and Teague all took turns on the mound.

Burke visited East Rutherford late Saturday and stays on the road to face R-S Central on Monday. The team’s next home game is June 28.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

Post 21 senior opener ppd.

The Burke County Post 21 senior American Legion baseball team's scheduled season opener Friday at Cherryville Post 100 was postponed with Post 21's McDowell players still unavailable after winning their NCHSAA second-round state playoff game Thursday and being in action Saturday for round three. No makeup date has yet been announced.

