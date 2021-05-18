Burke Co. 2021 fall football schedules released

A second season in one calendar year isn’t the only abnormality for Burke County high school football this fall.
Each of the county’s four prep football programs recently announced their full 2021 fall schedules, and as each county school heads into separate conferences, one intra-county contest has been scrapped.
Freedom and Draughn will not face one another this fall for the first time since the Wildcats first fielded a varsity football team in the fall of 2009, with the classification gap now having grown between the two schools. Draughn enters the 1A class this fall as part of its new conference, which officially took the name Western Highlands 1A/2A at a league athletic directors meeting on Monday, while Freedom remains in the 3A class.
The Patriots and Wildcats were the county’s only squads to qualify for the state playoffs the last time the postseason was held in its standard format in 2019. (This spring, no county teams reached the postseason with the fields in each class trimmed in half and one round eliminated.)
That leaves just five intra-county matchups this fall, and those all take place by the fourth week of play on Sept. 10. East Burke opens at Patton (Aug. 20), then hosts Freedom in Fat Friday XLVII the following week (Aug. 27) after the Patriots and Cavaliers did not meet on the gridiron this spring for the first time since before EBHS opened in the fall of 1974. Also in Week 2, Draughn hosts Patton.
On Sept. 3, EB visits rival Draughn, a game that had ended the regular season each of the last four years. It’ll mark the earliest those teams have ever met in football as well as their first meeting outside conference play. And on Sept. 10, the Patriots host rival Patton in Fat Friday XLVII after those teams also did not face each other this spring with pandemic-altered schedules trimmed to conference-only games.
This is also the first year in which the NCHSAA limits member schools to 10 regular-season games, down from 11 games, by eliminating endowment contests.
Freedom plays six home games and four on the road, with each of the other county schools playing five at home and five on the road.
In addition to the two county foes, the Patriots’ nonconference portion of the schedule also includes games at Crest (Aug. 20), versus Forestview (Sept. 3) and versus Central Cabarrus at home (Sept. 17). The Patriots are idle Sept. 24 and open play in the new-look, six-team Northwestern 3A/4A Conference on Oct. 1 at home against Hibriten, a five-time defending conference champion.
Draughn opens Aug. 20 at Thomas Jefferson and also visits Highland Tech on Sept. 10, both games marking those programs’ first-ever meetings. The Wildcats host Owen to open a six-game Western Highlands slate Sept. 17 and are idle in Week 10 (Oct. 22).
Patton faces Wilkes Central at home Sept. 3, its lone nonconference opponent outside the county. The Panthers host Polk County on Sept. 17 to open their Mountain Foothills 7 Conference schedule and are idle the following week before ending with five more consecutive league contests. Polk is one of three schools in the league that PHS has never before faced on the gridiron.
And EB for the next four years will see its schedule comprised entirely of the three in-county, nonconference games plus the seven games inside its Catawba Valley 2A Conference, at eight teams, the largest new conference of which any school is a member. The Cavs are idle Sept. 10 and end with their seven league games, starting Sept. 17 at home against Maiden.
The county schedule as a whole features 35 games over the 11 weeks. There are five weeks with four games apiece (Sept. 17, Oct. 1, Oct. 8, Oct. 15, Oct. 29), three weeks with three games (Aug. 20, Sept. 3, Oct. 22) and three weeks with just two games (Aug. 27, Sept. 10, Sept. 24).
The 11th Burke County Jamboree will be hosted by Freedom on Aug. 13. The Patriots have announced they will face R-S Central that evening (after an Aug. 11 scrimmage against Chase and host Newton-Conover), with all four start times and the other three schools’ opponents not yet announced.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.