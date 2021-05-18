Burke Co. 2021 fall football schedules released

A second season in one calendar year isn’t the only abnormality for Burke County high school football this fall.

Each of the county’s four prep football programs recently announced their full 2021 fall schedules, and as each county school heads into separate conferences, one intra-county contest has been scrapped.

Freedom and Draughn will not face one another this fall for the first time since the Wildcats first fielded a varsity football team in the fall of 2009, with the classification gap now having grown between the two schools. Draughn enters the 1A class this fall as part of its new conference, which officially took the name Western Highlands 1A/2A at a league athletic directors meeting on Monday, while Freedom remains in the 3A class.

The Patriots and Wildcats were the county’s only squads to qualify for the state playoffs the last time the postseason was held in its standard format in 2019. (This spring, no county teams reached the postseason with the fields in each class trimmed in half and one round eliminated.)