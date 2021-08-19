Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 1

Draughn at Thomas Jefferson
Last meeting: None
Last season: Draughn 5-2; Thomas Jefferson 6-1
Outlook: In their first official outing as a 1A team, the Wildcats will visit a team that has established itself as an annual contender at that classification the last few years in the Gryphons. But Draughn essentially is bringing the better part of a roster that was fairly successful at the 2A level the past two years to eastern Rutherford County tonight. The offense knows what it wants to be, anchored by a stout offensive line in front of and an entrenched sophomore running back in Nigel Dula behind new starting quarterback Eli Tillery. And the defense has its fair share of veterans to lean on, too.
Prediction: Draughn
East Burke at Patton
Last meeting: East Burke 37, Patton 6 (spring 2021); Series tied 6-6
Last season: East Burke 4-3; Patton 1-6
Outlook: The Cavaliers return nearly all of their offensive firepower from a season ago, led by quarterback Carter Crump, running back Blane Fulbright (the county’s reigning player of the year and leading rusher) and fullback Dawson Langley. That continuity gave EB the look a team comfortable with and confident in its scheme in the preseason. Patton, on the other hand, is following up this past spring’s rebuilding season with another campaign where it will have to figure out where some of its puzzle pieces fit. That process may not quite be complete by Week 1.