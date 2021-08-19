Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 1

Draughn at Thomas Jefferson

Outlook: In their first official outing as a 1A team, the Wildcats will visit a team that has established itself as an annual contender at that classification the last few years in the Gryphons. But Draughn essentially is bringing the better part of a roster that was fairly successful at the 2A level the past two years to eastern Rutherford County tonight. The offense knows what it wants to be, anchored by a stout offensive line in front of and an entrenched sophomore running back in Nigel Dula behind new starting quarterback Eli Tillery. And the defense has its fair share of veterans to lean on, too.